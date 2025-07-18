Skip to content
 
JLR delays electric Range Rover and Jaguar launches

Customers waiting for the Range Rover Electric have been informed that deliveries will now begin next year, instead of the previously planned late 2025.

JLR

A logo is pictured outside a Jaguar Land Rover new car show room in Tonbridge, south east England.

Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJul 18, 2025
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
JAGUAR LAND ROVER (JLR) has delayed the launch of its new electric Range Rover and electric Jaguar models, citing the need for further testing and to allow market demand to grow.

Customers waiting for the Range Rover Electric have been informed that deliveries will now begin next year, instead of the previously planned late 2025. Two sources told The Guardian that the launches of two Jaguar electric models may also be delayed by several months.

JLR recently reported a 15.1 per cent drop in quarterly sales after a pause in exports to the US due to Donald Trump’s tariffs. A voluntary redundancy scheme for up to 500 managers has also been introduced to cut costs.

Despite this, JLR has recorded 10 consecutive quarters of profit and expects a sales boost following a UK-US trade deal that reduced tariffs on the first 100,000 exports to 10 per cent.

JLR, owned by Tata, had been under pressure to meet UK electric vehicle targets, but that eased after the government weakened the zero emission vehicle mandate.

A JLR spokesperson said: “By 2030 JLR will sell electric versions of all its luxury brands... we will launch our new models at the right time for our clients, our business and individual markets.”

Sources told The Guardian the delays stem from extended testing of models being directly built by JLR for the first time. The first rebranded electric Jaguar, the Type 00, is set for production in August 2026, with a second model likely in December 2027. The Range Rover Velar EV could begin production in April 2026, and an electric Defender sub-brand model in early 2027.

Tata’s Agratas battery factory in Somerset is now expected to begin production in late 2027, a year later than originally planned.

electric vehiclesjaguarjlrrange rovertata motors

Trump

Trump’s administration has been working on trade deals ahead of an August 1 deadline, when duties on most US imports are scheduled to rise again. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Trump says trade deal with India ‘very close’

THE US is very close to finalising a trade agreement with India, while a deal with the European Union is also possible, president Donald Trump said in an interview aired on Real America's Voice on Wednesday. However, he said it was too soon to tell if an agreement could be reached with Canada.

Trump’s administration has been working on trade deals ahead of an August 1 deadline, when duties on most US imports are scheduled to rise again. The push is part of efforts to secure what Trump considers better trade terms and reduce the large US trade deficit.

UK business district
The Canary Wharf business district including global financial institutions in London.
Getty Images

Unemployment rises to 4.7 per cent, highest since 2021

BRITAIN's unemployment rate rose slightly to 4.7 per cent in the three months to the end of May, according to official data released on Thursday. This marks the highest level since June 2021, as businesses faced the impact of a UK tax increase and new US tariffs.

The figure is up from 4.6 per cent recorded in the February to April period, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement.

Air India partially restores international flights after crash

FILE PHOTO: Passengers gather in front of the ticket counter of Air India airlines in Delhi, India, June 13, 2025. REUTERS/Bhawika Chhabra.

Air India partially restores international flights after crash

AIR INDIA said on Tuesday (15) it would partially restore its international flight schedule that was scaled back following the crash involving its flight last month that killed 260 people.

As part of the restoration, Air India will start a thrice-weekly service between Ahmedabad and London Heathrow from August 1 to September 30, replacing the currently operating five-times-a-week flights between Ahmedabad and London Gatwick.

tesla-fadnavis-mumbai

The showroom, located in Mumbai, was inaugurated by Maharashtra state's chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and opened to select visitors on Tuesday. (Photo: X/@Dev_Fadnavis)

X/@Dev_Fadnavis

Tesla makes India debut with Mumbai showroom

TESLA opened its first showroom in India on Tuesday, marking its entry into the country as the electric vehicle company looks for new customers amid declining sales in the United States and Europe.

The showroom, located in Mumbai, was inaugurated by Maharashtra state's chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and opened to select visitors on Tuesday. It will be open to the general public starting Wednesday.

Tata-Steel

he Port Talbot EAF will produce up to 3 million tonnes of steel per year using UK-sourced scrap.

getty images

Tata Group begins construction of new Electric Arc Furnace in Port Talbot

TATA STEEL UK has started construction of a new Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) at its Port Talbot site in South Wales. Tata Group chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran marked the groundbreaking ceremony on July 14, joined by Tata Steel CEO and managing director TV Narendran and Tata Steel UK CEO Rajesh Nair.

The EAF project is part of Tata Steel UK’s £1.25 billion plan to transition to low-carbon steelmaking, backed by £500 million from the UK government. The furnace is expected to be commissioned by the end of 2027 and aims to reduce carbon emissions at Port Talbot by about 90 per cent, or 5 million tonnes of CO₂ annually. The project is expected to support 5,000 jobs.

