Fitbit Charge 6 hits lowest-ever in major retail deal

Highlights
- Fitbit Charge 6 now available for £72 — the lowest price to date
- Original retail price: £125
- Includes ECG, heart rate and blood oxygen tracking, and a 7-day battery
What is the Fitbit Charge 6 and why is it still relevant?
Launched in 2023 by Google, the Fitbit Charge 6 remains a compelling choice for users wanting a feature-rich fitness tracker without committing to a full-blown smartwatch. While fitness bands have lost some popularity in favour of affordable smartwatches, the Charge 6 retains its appeal thanks to its health tracking capabilities and long battery life.
Where is the best Fitbit Charge 6 deal right now?
The Charge 6 is currently on sale for just £72 — a significant drop from its original price of £125. This new low applies to brand-new, sealed units in the Porcelain/Silver colour option. The deal makes it one of the most affordable advanced fitness trackers currently available.
What features does the Fitbit Charge 6 include?
Despite its compact form, the Charge 6 includes many premium features:
- The electrocardiogram (ECG) function to detect irregular heart rhythms
- 24/7 heart rate tracking with improved accuracy
- Blood oxygen (SpO2) monitoring
- Stress tracking and management tools
- Sleep analysis and score
- Built-in Google Maps and Google Wallet access
- Up to 7-day battery life
- Vibrant AMOLED touchscreen display
These functions are typically reserved for more expensive devices, making the Charge 6 especially attractive at this lower price point.
Will there be a Fitbit Charge 7 soon?
There’s no official word yet from Google on a Charge 7 release. The Charge 6 is now nearly two years old, leading to speculation of a possible update. However, the current model still performs strongly and delivers good value, especially for buyers prioritising health features over apps.
Should you consider buying the Fitbit Charge 6?
If you're after a reliable and easy-to-use fitness tracker, this is one of the best options available under £75. While it lacks the broader app support of devices like the Apple Watch, the Charge 6 excels in essentials: battery life, heart health, and ease of use.
It’s suitable for both Android and iPhone users and is ideal for anyone who wants to monitor their wellbeing without the distraction of a more complex device.
This is a limited-time deal, and availability may vary. Buyers are encouraged to act promptly if interested.