Who owns the web? UK forces Google to share control of AI content

Publishers will be able to block content from Google's AI search tools.

Google has nine months to comply with new UK requirements.

CMA says the changes could strengthen publishers' negotiating position.

Google has been ordered to give UK publishers greater control over how their content is used in artificial intelligence-powered search results, marking one of the first major regulatory attempts to address growing tensions between AI platforms and content creators.

The move by the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) places Google AI search, publisher rights and AI-generated search summaries at the centre of a widening debate over who benefits when artificial intelligence uses online content. The watchdog said the measures are designed to give publishers, including news organisations, more influence over how their material is used to power Google's AI tools.

Under the new requirements, publishers will be able to stop their content from being used in certain AI-generated search features without having to remove themselves entirely from Google's search results. The CMA described the intervention as a "world first" and said it would help put publishers in a stronger position when negotiating content agreements with the technology giant.

A growing battle over content

The decision comes as Google's search business faces increasing pressure from AI chatbots such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, which are changing the way people find information online. Publishers have become increasingly concerned that AI-generated summaries can answer users' questions directly, potentially reducing visits to original websites and limiting opportunities to generate advertising revenue.

Alongside the new controls, Google will be required to explain how content is used within its generative AI systems. The company must also provide publishers with information about user engagement and ensure that content used in AI-generated responses is clearly attributed.

The CMA's intervention follows its decision to designate Google with Strategic Market Status in search and online advertising. The designation gives regulators additional powers to oversee the company's conduct and impose specific requirements. The watchdog stressed that the designation does not amount to a finding of anti-competitive behaviour.

Regulators tighten their grip

Google said it would begin testing changes immediately with a group of UK website owners. Mrinalini Loew, general manager for Google Search Ecosystem, reportedly said the company would introduce tools allowing website owners to manage how their links and content appear in generative AI search features.

Loew also reportedly said Google is continuing discussions with publishers, creators and regulators to ensure website owners have the tools they need as online search habits evolve.

Google has been given nine months to fully implement the measures.

The latest action highlights how regulators are increasingly turning their attention to the relationship between AI companies and content producers. While supporters argue AI-powered search can improve access to information, publishers continue to push for greater transparency, stronger attribution and more control over how their work is used in the age of artificial intelligence.