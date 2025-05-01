Skip to content
Influencer Misha Agarwal felt 'worthless' over follower loss before suicide, says family

The 24-year-old content creator had set 1 million followers as her life goal, with her phone lock screen showing the target.

Misha Agarwal

Misha Agarwal’s family has shared the tragic details of her passing, urging others to recognise the impact of social media pressures on mental health

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMay 01, 2025
Misha Agarwal, a 24-year-old content creator, died by suicide on April 24, just two days before turning 25. Her family has now shared that Misha had been deeply disturbed by the loss of followers on her Instagram account, something that made her feel “worthless” in the final weeks of her life.

For Misha, Instagram wasn’t just a hobby, it was her world. Her only goal, her family said, was to reach one million followers. She even set that target as her phone’s lock screen. But when her follower count began to drop, it affected her more than anyone expected. She broke down often, fearing that her career was over.

Her sister recalled how Misha would cry and cling to her, repeating the same fear: “What will I do if my followers decrease? My career will be over.”


Though Misha held a law degree and was preparing for competitive judicial exams, she couldn’t see a future beyond Instagram. Her family tried to remind her that she was much more than an influencer and that her life wasn’t defined by numbers on a screen. But the pressure had taken hold.

“We told her again and again that followers don’t measure real love or success,” her sister wrote. “But she was trapped in that mindset. She couldn’t see a way out.”


Her family shared this in a statement posted to her Instagram account, along with a screenshot of her lock screen. They wanted people to understand what Misha had been going through, and how something that might seem small, like a drop in followers, can feel massive to someone caught in the middle of it.

They’ve asked for privacy as they deal with their grief, but they hope her story can be a wake-up call. Behind the filters and reels, many people are silently struggling. Misha’s death has left her loved ones devastated, but they’re also urging others not to let social media decide their worth.

If you or someone you know is feeling overwhelmed, please reach out. Help is available, and you're never alone.

