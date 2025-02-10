Squid Game season 3 episode leak shocks fans as finale length disappoints viewers

A recent leak has stirred up mixed reactions among Squid Game fans, revealing a possible episode count for the highly anticipated third season. While excitement for the final chapter of the hit series is palpable, disappointment is brewing over reports that the concluding season may only have six episodes.



According to a recent post on the fan forum Instiz, Squid Game Seasons 2 and 3 were filmed back-to-back, with a combined total of 13 episodes. Since Season 2, released in December 2024, consisted of seven episodes, this leaves Season 3 with just six episodes to wrap up the intricate storyline. Fans are worried that such a limited number of episodes might not do justice to the narrative, especially considering the complexity of the plot and characters. Some fans are hopeful that Netflix or director Hwang Dong Hyuk might announce additional episodes, but so far, no official confirmation has been given.

On the brighter side, reports about the show’s massive production budget have sparked excitement. Media outlets revealed that Seasons 2 and 3 were produced with a combined budget of ₩100 billion KRW (approximately £54.3 million GBP). This massive budget hints at high-quality production, elaborate sets, and intense action sequences.



Despite the budget news, some fans expressed shock at the cost, with one commenting, “That’s too expensive for just six episodes.” Others, however, remain confident that the show’s global popularity will ensure profitability. “Season 1 was a worldwide hit, so even if Seasons 2 and 3 don’t perform as well, it will still be profitable,” a fan noted.



With just a few months between the release of Season 2 in December 2024 and the arrival of Season 3 in June 2025, the wait feels long for eager fans. Amid the debates over episode count and budget, fans are also speculating about the storyline. Will Seong Gi Hun survive? Could a new winner emerge? Stills from the series have also fuelled theories, showcasing high-tension moments, the return of the enigmatic Front Man, and a potential escape plan by a pink soldier.



As the countdown to Season 3 begins, fans remain divided but undeniably eager to see how this gripping tale will conclude. Whether six episodes will suffice or leave fans wanting more, we'd have to wait and find that out!