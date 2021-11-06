Website Logo
  Saturday, November 06, 2021
Entertainment

Squid Game actor Anupam Tripathi heads to Hollywood?

Anupam Tripathi (Photo credit: Netflix India/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

It has been close to one and a half months since Squid Game (2021) premiered on Netflix, and the South Korean survival drama is still going pretty strong, smashing all viewership records for a streaming show. Created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game featured a host of talented actors in layered characters, whose performances have received rave reviews from across the world.

Indian actor Anupam Tripathi, who played the much-loved character of Abdul Ali in the series, is presently basking in the huge success of Squid Game. The actor recently appeared on Tiffany Young’s show Breakfast With Tiffany and made some interesting revelations about his life post the earth-shattering success of the show.

When asked what changed the most post Squid Game‘s worldwide success, Tripathi revealed that he has received a slew of exciting casting offers not only from South Korea but Hollywood and India also over the past few weeks.

For the uninitiated, Anupam Tripathi moved to South Korea at a very young age. He became interested in acting after playing a slave in a stage production of Spartacus. Later, he learned acting at the Korea National University of Arts (KARTs) on the Arts Major Asian scholarship.

Tripathi revealed that initially, he planned to move back to India but eventually decided to stay back in South Korea and explore acting opportunities there. He appeared in several South Korean TV shows and films before the roaring success of Squid Game changed his world forever.

The actor, however, did not reveal if he has signed any Hollywood or Indian project, but we are definitely looking forward to seeing him in more diverse characters across different industries.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

