'Squid Game' season 3 teaser reveals a deadly new game and the return of Player 456

The first look at Squid Game’s final season is here, and it’s anything but subtle. Netflix dropped the teaser for season 3 on 6 May, confirming the show’s return on 27 June, and the short clip already has fans bracing for impact. The teaser doesn’t just reintroduce the deadly games, it throws viewers back into the chaos with new dangers, high emotions and unsettling surprises.

Seong Gi-hun, the original Player 456, is back but not by choice. Season 2 ended with his failed attempt to take down the games from the outside, and now he’s dragged back inside, waking up inside a coffin surrounded by masked guards. His fight isn't just about survival anymore. It’s personal. He wants to bring it all down.

What’s different this time is the emotional weight. The teaser shows Player 222, a pregnant woman, caught in the competition, suggesting that this season will push boundaries even further. A baby’s cry echoes at the end of the clip, and it feels eerie and heartbreaking, shifting the tone dramatically.

A new game also surfaces: a giant gumball machine that spits out red and blue balls. The colours may divide the players or dictate their fate. Either way, it’s a mechanic designed to test trust, loyalty and possibly pit family members against each other. One scene shows a mother and son drawing different colours. It is a subtle but gut-wrenching hint that only one may make it out alive.





Characters from earlier seasons return, including Gi-hun’s old allies and enemies. The mysterious Front Man, now revealed to have been hiding in plain sight as Player 001, remains in control. The teaser also shows detective Hwang Jun-ho and guard No-Eul sneaking into restricted zones, suggesting that the rebellion continues just from the shadows.

Season 3 marks the end of the main story. Created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game became a global phenomenon in 2021, and this final chapter promises to close the loop. The new teaser hints at internal conflict, emotional tolls and one last desperate attempt to stop the games forever.





All episodes arrive 27 June. Also, for Gi-hun, and viewers, this is the final round.