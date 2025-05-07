'Squid Game' season 3 teaser reveals a deadly new game and the return of Player 456
The final chapter drops 27 June with fresh horrors, emotional stakes and a rebellion in the shadows.
Let’s be honest: most of us are juggling at least three streaming subscriptions and still complaining there’s “nothing to watch.” This May, the platforms have decided to prove us wrong, big time. From originals to long-awaited sequels and hidden gems, the streaming giants are pulling out all the stops.
So instead of sifting through everything, here’s a curated cheat sheet: five platforms that have stepped up their game this month, and exactly what they’re serving.
1. Netflix — for originals and crowd-pleasers
Netflix is swinging for the fences this May with a line-up that mixes genres and feel-good.
• Sirens (May 22): Julianne Moore, Meghann Fahy, and Milly Alcock go head-to-head in this darkly funny limited series set in a beachside mansion where family tensions, class divides, and old grudges boil over.
• Paddington in Peru (May 30): Everyone’s favourite marmalade-loving bear returns for a heartwarming adventure in his homeland.
• Fear Street: Prom Queen (May 23): The fourth entry in the hit horror anthology takes prom night and turns it into a deadly competition.
• Forever (May 8): A touching YA romance based on Judy Blume’s novel, updated with fresh voices and a modern setting.
Netflix balances nostalgia, horror, and heart with an eclectic May line-upiStgetty imagesock
Be it emotional punches, nostalgic sweetness, or genre mashups, Netflix has something to make your subscription feel justified again.
2. Max — for prestige storytelling and cult favourites
Max continues to lean into its “serious TV for serious people” brand, and this month, it absolutely works.
• The Brutalist (May 16): Adrien Brody stuns in this gorgeously filmed historical drama about a Holocaust survivor turned architect. It's moody, meticulous, and hauntingly good.
• Conan O’Brien Must Go: Season 2 (May 8): The red-haired late-night legend is back, globe-trotting with awkward charm and total cultural confusion.
• Pee-wee’s Big Adventure: Tim Burton’s 1985 classic lands just in time for the upcoming HBO doc Pee-wee as Himself.
Max leans into prestige and personality with standout originals and cult favouritesiStock
Max proves it’s not just where prestige goes to live but where it still thrives.
3. Apple TV+ — for weird, wonderful originals you didn’t know you needed
Apple TV+ might not flood your homepage, but it quietly drops some of the most interesting shows around.
• Murderbot (May 16): Alexander Skarsgård plays a rogue security cyborg with a love for soap operas and a distaste for humans. It’s action-packed, hilarious, and oddly relatable.
• Carême: A lush French period piece about a pastry chef-turned-spy in Napoleon’s court. Yes, it’s deliciously strange and that’s the point.
Apple TV+ surprises with bold, offbeat stories that punch above their weightTechRadar
If you like your shows a little left of centre and a lot of quality, Apple TV+ is clearly May’s under-the-radar champion.
4. Hulu — for career-best performances and offbeat stories
Hulu’s May catalogue is bursting with originality and a dash of emotional wreckage.
• The Last Showgirl (May 23): Pamela Anderson delivers her most vulnerable performance yet as a fading Vegas dancer in Gia Coppola’s bittersweet drama.
• Summer of ’69 (May 9): A teen comedy with an unexpected emotional core, about a girl who hires a dancer to seduce her crush. Weird? Yes. Charming? Also yes.
Hulu mixes emotional depth with quirky charm in its refreshingly original slateTechRadar
Hulu is leaning into character-driven stories that aren’t afraid to be a little messy, and that’s where it really shines.
5. Prime Video — for adrenaline, true crime, and guilty pleasures
Amazon’s streamer is having a wild month balancing speed, spectacle, and serious substance.
• Motorheads (May 20): Think Fast & Furious meets Euphoria. This high-action series mixes teen angst with turbo-charged drag racing.
• The Hunt for Shannon Matthews: A chilling documentary revisiting one of the UK’s most shocking child disappearance cases but packed with new insights.
• Another Simple Favour (May 23): Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick reunite for a dark comedy sequel dripping with twists and dry wit.
Prime Video delivers high-octane drama and gripping true crime in equal measure iStock
Prime Video is basically saying: “Why choose between chaos and quality when you can have both?”
Final scroll: how to get more, for less
Not all platforms are created equal, but this month, these five are clearly bringing their A-game. So, open your app drawer, silence your group chats, and press play. May won’t wait.
This May, the question isn’t what to watch. It’s where to start!
Fans of Doctor Who are in for a big-screen treat as the show’s upcoming two-part finale Wish World and The Reality War will be shown in cinemas across the UK and Ireland on Saturday, 31 May. But unlike the rest of the season, the finale may skip its usual early morning iPlayer drop, with the BBC hinting at a simultaneous release across BBC One, iPlayer, and Disney+.
The finale will bring to a close Ncuti Gatwa’s second season as the Fifteenth Doctor, joined by companions Ruby Sunday played by Millie Gibson and Belinda Chandra played by Varada Sethu. This season has revolved around the trio’s mission to get Belinda back to Earth, a task made impossible by a mysterious force. Now, with the universe at stake and reality itself in danger, The Reality War promises high stakes and big reveals, including, possibly, the true nature of the enigmatic Mrs Flood.
Natasha Spence from BBC Studios said the finale is designed to be a communal celebration. “We’re excited to bring fans together in cinemas again to share this journey with the Doctor and Belinda,” she noted. CinemaLive, who’s handling distribution, echoed this, pointing to the success of last year’s theatrical release.
While official confirmation is still pending, reports suggest that the BBC will not follow the usual 8am iPlayer release format for this finale. Instead, the episode is likely to be held back and released across platforms all at once, focusing on cinematic scale.
Alongside the finale, the season has seen a fresh writing team including Juno Dawson and Pete McTighe, and a wide cast of guest stars like Rylan (as himself) and Alan Cumming, who voices the villainous Mr Ring-a-Ding.
Also returning is Doctor Who Unleashed, the behind-the-scenes companion series, airing right after each episode on BBC Three. And for long-time fans, classic Doctor Who episodes are being aired on UKTV’s U&Eden, kicking off with the 1970 story Spearhead From Space on 5 May.
Tickets for the cinema screening of the finale go on sale 1 May. Until then, new episodes of Doctor Who continue every Saturday.
Hold onto your remotes, folks, because 2025 is about to hit you with a tidal wave of nostalgia! The TV gods are digging deep into the vaults, dusting off our all-time favourites and giving them a shiny new glow-up. Whether you’re a ’90s kid, a ’00s binge-watcher, or just someone who loves a good comeback story, these five legendary shows are strapping on their boots for a second act.
Let’s dive into the big ones that’ll have everyone hitting play the second they drop.
1. Daredevil: Born Again – Disney+
After disappearing into Marvel’s multiverse madness, Daredevil is back in a big, bloody way. Charlie Cox returns as the blind vigilante lawyer Matt Murdock, and fans are getting everything they begged for: gritty alleyway justice, courtroom tension, and that deliciously terrifying Kingpin played by Vincent D’Onofrio. Forget bubblegum Marvel – this is raw, real, and ridiculously good.
2. Frasier – Season 2 – Paramount+
Frasier Crane’s new Boston-based comeback is like a posh martini with a dash of midlife crisis. With snappy dialogue, awkward family reunions, and unexpected Gen Z clashes, the revival is no nostalgia snooze. It's a witty deep dive into growing older with somewhat grace. Kelsey Grammer still kills it, and Niles’ absence? Surprisingly well handled.
3. Doctor Who – Season 15 – BBC One / Disney+
Ncuti Gatwa steps into the TARDIS like he was born for it: radiant, razor-sharp, and refreshingly unpredictable. With Varada Sethu as his new companion, the show brings together trippy timelines with very current commentary. Russell T Davies is back running the show, and honestly? This might be the most exciting Doctor Who has felt in over a decade.
4. Little House on the Prairie – Netflix
Goodbye rose-tinted prairie dresses, hello realism. Netflix is rebooting Little House on the Prairie not as a cutesy history lesson but as a grounded, inclusive portrait of survival and struggle in the American West. Based more closely on the original books and less on TV tropes, this reboot has the potential to be a Yellowstone for your soul.
5. King of the Hill – Hulu
Hank Hill and his deadpan gang are back, and they’ve aged like fine barbecue. The new King of the Hill revival reunites the original voice cast but brings 2025 problems to small-town Texas, from influencer culture to climate anxiety. It’s still awkward, still heart-warming, and still sneakily brilliant in its satire.
So, why are we obsessed with reboots again?
Let’s be real, guys! We know that not all comebacks stick the landing. But these five? They’ve got the OG magic, fresh twists, and enough fan frenzy to drown out the haters. Whether it’s Matt Murdock’s fists or Carrie Bradshaw’s credit card, some legends just won’t quit.
So, grab your snacks, cancel your plans, and let the revival marathon begin.
Dr Kishan Bodalia, a Birmingham-based NHS doctor who rose to fame during the Covid-19 pandemic by performing DJ sets in his scrubs, is set to appear in ITV’s new primetime game show, Genius Game, hosted by David Tennant.
The reality series, which aims to bring together some of the UK’s brightest minds, will see contestants compete in a high-stakes mix of wit, social strategy, and psychological gameplay. Dr Bodalia, who became a social media sensation with his uplifting “NHSessions” DJ performances, will tackle the ultimate test of brains and strategy in the series.
Speaking about the opportunity, Dr Bodalia said: “As someone who’s always been fascinated by people, psychology, and a bit of healthy competition, Genius Game felt like the perfect challenge. It’s a wild mix of brains, bluffing, and building alliances — and being part of the first-ever UK series is an honour.”
Originally from the West Midlands, Dr Bodalia studied medicine at the University of Birmingham. He initially captured the public’s attention with his DJ sets, which became a symbol of resilience and positivity during the lockdown. His performances, streamed on social media under the name “NHSessions,” offered a creative outlet for many and helped lift spirits during the difficult times.
Since then, Dr Bodalia has continued to grow in popularity as a DJ, performing alongside big names like Fatboy Slim on his UK arena tour, playing in Ibiza, and supporting acts such as Rudimental and Example. He also performed for over 500,000 spectators at the New Year’s Day Parade in London and opened the Camp Bestival main stage for Becky Hill.
In addition to his music career, Dr Bodalia remains committed to public health. He continues to champion campaigns aimed at raising awareness about youth vaping and mental health issues, using his platform to support young people’s well-being.
Genius Game, based on the popular South Korean format, is available on ITV and ITVX. As the show prepares to air, fans of both Dr Bodalia and David Tennant can expect an exciting and unpredictable series that tests not only intelligence but also the ability to navigate complex social dynamics.
It’s been a long time coming, but Wednesday fans finally have reason to mark their calendars. After a nearly three-year wait, the hit show is returning with its second season and this time split into two parts. Part one lands on Netflix on August 6, followed by part two on September 3.
Jenna Ortega reprises her role as the sharp-tongued, gothic teen at the centre of the Addams Family universe, with the teaser offering a first glimpse of what’s ahead. Viewers are shown flashes of new threats at Nevermore Academy, unsettling visuals including a doll made from human hair, and the ever-growing list of enemies Wednesday will face.
Much of the original cast returns, including Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luis Guzmán as Gomez, and Emma Myers as Enid. Ortega also takes on producing duties this season, with directors like Tim Burton and Paco Cabezas once again behind the camera.
Joining the chaos are a mix of seasoned and surprising new faces including Steve Buscemi, Joanna Lumley, Billie Piper, and even Lady Gaga, whose role remains under wraps. Their inclusion hints at a broader, different storyline that’s not just about solving mysteries, but pushing the boundaries of horror and dark comedy even further.
Netflix is banking on a split release strategy that has worked for them before with shows like Bridgerton and Stranger Things. The aim is simple: stretch anticipation and keep viewers hooked beyond a single weekend. With Wednesday already a streaming juggernaut in 2022, this new format could only boost its reach.
Season two is expected to deepen Wednesday’s journey through Nevermore Academy. According to the show’s description, she’ll face fresh dangers, navigate family ties, and continue uncovering dark secret, this time with more room to explore psychological horror and slasher influences, teased by Ortega herself.
From unsettling creatures to morbid humour, the teaser promises that the second season will double down on everything that made the first such a standout. And with a high-profile cast and a twisted new story, Wednesday looks set to raise the stakes once again, just in time for the summer.