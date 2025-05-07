Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

'Squid Game' season 3 teaser reveals a deadly new game and the return of Player 456

The final chapter drops 27 June with fresh horrors, emotional stakes and a rebellion in the shadows.

Squid Game' season 3 teaser reveals

Squid Game final season teaser reveals pregnant player and brutal new twist

Instagram/squidgamenetflix
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMay 07, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

The first look at Squid Game’s final season is here, and it’s anything but subtle. Netflix dropped the teaser for season 3 on 6 May, confirming the show’s return on 27 June, and the short clip already has fans bracing for impact. The teaser doesn’t just reintroduce the deadly games, it throws viewers back into the chaos with new dangers, high emotions and unsettling surprises.

Seong Gi-hun, the original Player 456, is back but not by choice. Season 2 ended with his failed attempt to take down the games from the outside, and now he’s dragged back inside, waking up inside a coffin surrounded by masked guards. His fight isn't just about survival anymore. It’s personal. He wants to bring it all down.

- YouTubeyoutu.be


What’s different this time is the emotional weight. The teaser shows Player 222, a pregnant woman, caught in the competition, suggesting that this season will push boundaries even further. A baby’s cry echoes at the end of the clip, and it feels eerie and heartbreaking, shifting the tone dramatically.

A new game also surfaces: a giant gumball machine that spits out red and blue balls. The colours may divide the players or dictate their fate. Either way, it’s a mechanic designed to test trust, loyalty and possibly pit family members against each other. One scene shows a mother and son drawing different colours. It is a subtle but gut-wrenching hint that only one may make it out alive.


Characters from earlier seasons return, including Gi-hun’s old allies and enemies. The mysterious Front Man, now revealed to have been hiding in plain sight as Player 001, remains in control. The teaser also shows detective Hwang Jun-ho and guard No-Eul sneaking into restricted zones, suggesting that the rebellion continues just from the shadows.

Season 3 marks the end of the main story. Created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game became a global phenomenon in 2021, and this final chapter promises to close the loop. The new teaser hints at internal conflict, emotional tolls and one last desperate attempt to stop the games forever.


All episodes arrive 27 June. Also, for Gi-hun, and viewers, this is the final round.

deadly gameshigh emotionsnetflixplayer 456season 3seong gihunteasersquid game

Related News

10 india pakistan war movies
Entertainment

10 movies on India Pakistan tensions that will keep you hooked

Rohit-Sharma-Getty

Rohit Sharma announces retirement from Test cricket ahead of England tour

Best canal routes
Travel

10 best canal holidays in Britain for summer 2025

Strike-Muridke-Pakistan-Reuters
Asia

Who are LeT and JeM, the groups targeted by Indian strikes?

More For You

Top 5 Streaming Platforms Worth Your Time This May

From Paddington to Murderbot, May’s standout streaming titles offer everything from heartfelt adventures to chaotic thrillers

getty images

Top 5 streaming platforms that are actually worth your time this May

Let’s be honest: most of us are juggling at least three streaming subscriptions and still complaining there’s “nothing to watch.” This May, the platforms have decided to prove us wrong, big time. From originals to long-awaited sequels and hidden gems, the streaming giants are pulling out all the stops.

So instead of sifting through everything, here’s a curated cheat sheet: five platforms that have stepped up their game this month, and exactly what they’re serving.

Keep ReadingShow less
'Doctor Who' season finale to screen in UK cinemas as iPlayer early release scrapped

The Doctor and companions gear up for the two-part season finale of Doctor Who, screening in cinemas on 31 May

Instagram/Doctor Who

'Doctor Who' season finale to screen in UK cinemas as iPlayer early release scrapped

Fans of Doctor Who are in for a big-screen treat as the show’s upcoming two-part finale Wish World and The Reality War will be shown in cinemas across the UK and Ireland on Saturday, 31 May. But unlike the rest of the season, the finale may skip its usual early morning iPlayer drop, with the BBC hinting at a simultaneous release across BBC One, iPlayer, and Disney+.

The finale will bring to a close Ncuti Gatwa’s second season as the Fifteenth Doctor, joined by companions Ruby Sunday played by Millie Gibson and Belinda Chandra played by Varada Sethu. This season has revolved around the trio’s mission to get Belinda back to Earth, a task made impossible by a mysterious force. Now, with the universe at stake and reality itself in danger, The Reality War promises high stakes and big reveals, including, possibly, the true nature of the enigmatic Mrs Flood.

Keep ReadingShow less
Revival hits: 5 classic shows making a comeback in 2025

2025’s biggest TV revivals – Daredevil: Born Again, Frasier, Doctor Who, Little House on the Prairie, and King of the Hill – as beloved shows return with fresh twists

Revival hits: 5 classic shows making a comeback in 2025

Hold onto your remotes, folks, because 2025 is about to hit you with a tidal wave of nostalgia! The TV gods are digging deep into the vaults, dusting off our all-time favourites and giving them a shiny new glow-up. Whether you’re a ’90s kid, a ’00s binge-watcher, or just someone who loves a good comeback story, these five legendary shows are strapping on their boots for a second act.

Let’s dive into the big ones that’ll have everyone hitting play the second they drop.

Keep ReadingShow less
NHS doctor who became a DJ to compete in ITV

Genius Game, based on the popular South Korean format, is available on ITV and ITVX

Instagram/ bodaliadj/ Getty

NHS doctor Kishan Bodalia, who rose to fame as DJ, to appear in new ITV game show Genius Game

Dr Kishan Bodalia, a Birmingham-based NHS doctor who rose to fame during the Covid-19 pandemic by performing DJ sets in his scrubs, is set to appear in ITV’s new primetime game show, Genius Game, hosted by David Tennant.

The reality series, which aims to bring together some of the UK’s brightest minds, will see contestants compete in a high-stakes mix of wit, social strategy, and psychological gameplay. Dr Bodalia, who became a social media sensation with his uplifting “NHSessions” DJ performances, will tackle the ultimate test of brains and strategy in the series.

Keep ReadingShow less
wednesday season 2

Jenna Ortega returns as Wednesday Addams in season 2, bringing back her signature dark charm and facing new horrors at Nevermore Academy

Instagram/wednesdaynetflix

'Wednesday' season 2 gets split release dates on Netflix with Jenna Ortega returning this August

It’s been a long time coming, but Wednesday fans finally have reason to mark their calendars. After a nearly three-year wait, the hit show is returning with its second season and this time split into two parts. Part one lands on Netflix on August 6, followed by part two on September 3.

Jenna Ortega reprises her role as the sharp-tongued, gothic teen at the centre of the Addams Family universe, with the teaser offering a first glimpse of what’s ahead. Viewers are shown flashes of new threats at Nevermore Academy, unsettling visuals including a doll made from human hair, and the ever-growing list of enemies Wednesday will face.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc