Website Logo
  • Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 451,189
Total Cases 34,001,743
Today's Fatalities 226
Today's Cases 15,823
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 451,189
Total Cases 34,001,743
Today's Fatalities 226
Today's Cases 15,823

Entertainment

Indian actor Anupam Tripathi on his breakout role in Korean drama Squid Game

Anupam Tripathi (Photo credit: Netflix India/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Netflix’s South Korean survival drama Squid Game has been watched by a whopping 111 million users in its first 28 days, dethroning Bridgerton (82 million) off the top spot. The earth-shattering global success of the nine-episode series has changed the life of every actor on the cast.

Indian actor Anupam Tripathi, who plays the soft-spoken and trusting migrant worker Ali Abdul, is also basking in the huge success of Squid Game. He remembers the brief given by director Hwang Dong-hyuk after he bagged the role of Ali, a Pakistani factory labourer, who like the other 455 participants, ends up being part of the deadly games after his employer refuses to pay him for months.

“The director’s brief was (to focus on) how he builds his relationships with people. He is someone who saves people. Even if he had a problem, he worked for people he trusted. With a simple gesture, somebody can make him feel ‘you are my homie and all’,” the actor told PTI in a roundtable interview on Zoom from Seoul.

To look the part, New Delhi-born Tripathi said he worked hard on his physique and gained 6 kg. Ali gets a very unlikely but heroic scene right towards the end of the first episode of the nine-part series, when he saves co-contestant Seong Gi-hun, played by South Korean star Lee Jung-jae. Tripathi said that sets the tone for his character in the show.

“I had to run and jump around, those takes were very fascinating for me. They took all the energy out of me. I never felt like it was a heroic entry but after watching it people are telling me ‘Man, you’re good!’… It’s people’s love,” he added.

The actor, who moved to South Korea in 2010 to attend the Korea National University of Arts (K Arts), said the character of Ali is “iconic” in a way as it offers a peek into cultures and issues. Tripathi said the scene where he saves Seong Gi-hun was also close to his heart as that was where he met Lee, who gave him the confidence to “play around” during the performance in his own way.

“I was holding him and he said to me ‘Just do the way you want to do, be free, don’t worry about anything’,” he added.

Squid Game also gave the actor a chance to move on from minor, often nameless migrant roles to a character that had a name and an arc, a rarity in Korean dramas for non-Korean people. His previous works include hit TV shows like Descendants of the Sun, Hospital Playlist and Taxi Driver and films Space Sweepers and Ode to My Father, which was remade in Hindi as Bharat.

Following five years of doing theatre in Delhi, he won an Arts Major Asian scholarship to study acting at the K Arts, which he credits for giving him the confidence to show his craft. Learning Korean was initially a challenge, but the actor said he went “step by step” to pursue his acting dream.

“I spent three-and-half months learning the language. Since the base was in English, I thought I could easily cope with everything. But when you enter the university properly and those terms in acting in Korean (come up), you just keep your eyes open for two years. Grammatically, I might be wrong in Korean but I can now perform better with the feeling of the language,” he said.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Salman Khan to call it a wrap on Tiger 3 by November end
Entertainment
Karan Johar joins Mithun Chakraborty to co-judge Hunarbaaz
Entertainment
R Balki in talks with Abhishek Bachchan for a sports drama
Entertainment
Karan Kundrra confronts Jay Bhanushali for his misbehaviour in Bigg Boss 15
Entertainment
Rohit Bose Roy on playing an ambitious and power-hungry lawyer in MX Player’s Sanak –…
Entertainment
Oh My God 2: Producer confirms 3 people tested Covid-19 positive on the sets of…
Entertainment
Sunny Leone and Karan Johar to feature in One Mic Stand season 2
Entertainment
Radhe Shyam: Pooja Hegde poster unveiled on her birthday
Entertainment
Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s film goes on the floors
Entertainment
Kareena pays tribute to her strong LGBTQ fanbase
Entertainment
Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma’s Antim to enter theatres on November 26
Entertainment
Tripti Dimri on reteaming with Anvita Dutt for Qala
Eastern Eye

Videos

Vaani Kapoor launches the website of a luxury brand
Arjun Kapoor to star in a film titled The Lady…
Shoojit Sircar on Sardar Udham, casting of Vicky Kaushal, Banita…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Salman Khan to call it a wrap on Tiger 3…
Karan Johar joins Mithun Chakraborty to co-judge Hunarbaaz
Indian actor Anupam Tripathi on his breakout role in Korean…
R Balki in talks with Abhishek Bachchan for a sports…
Karan Kundrra confronts Jay Bhanushali for his misbehaviour in Bigg…
Rohit Bose Roy on playing an ambitious and power-hungry lawyer…