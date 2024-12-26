Squid Game Season 2: All you need to know

The most awaited Squid Game Season 2 is finally here! With the release of the first season, which became a K-drama phenomenon, other drama works were catapulted onto the world stage. Here’s everything you need to know about Season 2 of Squid Game.
Catering to fans’ interests, all seven episodes of the series will be released simultaneously, allowing everyone a binge-worthy experience. Some of the returning favourites on the cast will include Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun, Wi Ha-jun as Hwang, Lee Byung-hun as the Front Man Jun-ho, and Gong Yoo as the recruiter. Some of the exciting additions joining the cast will be: Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Park Sung-hoon, Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Yang Dong-geun, and Lee Jin-uk.
Bringing fresh dynamics and motivation to the deadly games, the new faces will be crucial in picking up the plot where it was left off in its first season, Season 2 will see Seon Gi-hun adamant about unravelling the truths behind Squid Game and avenging the former deaths. The audience can look forward to intense confrontations between the enigmatic Front Man and Gi-hun over differences in their ideologies. With more brutal games, Season 2 will see characters obliged to push their limits.
Meanwhile, director Hwang Dong-hyuk has confirmed that Squid Game will conclude with a third season, set to release in 2025. He expressed his excitement about returning to this captivating world, stating, "It's been almost three years since Season 1 and I am thrilled to bring this story to its conclusion.
Release Date and Time
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: December 26, 2024 Time in India: 1:31 PM