Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Squid Game Season 2: All you need to know

Squid Game Season 2 will be released today on Netflix at 1.31pm in India

Squid-Game-returns-with-Season-2

Squid Game to return with a bang

Photo credit: Netflix/Twitter
Lisa Antony
By Lisa AntonyDec 26, 2024
Lisa Antony
See Full Bio

The most awaited Squid Game Season 2 is finally here! With the release of the first season, which became a K-drama phenomenon, other drama works were catapulted onto the world stage. Here’s everything you need to know about Season 2 of Squid Game.

Catering to fans’ interests, all seven episodes of the series will be released simultaneously, allowing everyone a binge-worthy experience. Some of the returning favourites on the cast will include Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun, Wi Ha-jun as Hwang, Lee Byung-hun as the Front Man Jun-ho, and Gong Yoo as the recruiter. Some of the exciting additions joining the cast will be: Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Park Sung-hoon, Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Yang Dong-geun, and Lee Jin-uk.

Bringing fresh dynamics and motivation to the deadly games, the new faces will be crucial in picking up the plot where it was left off in its first season, Season 2 will see Seon Gi-hun adamant about unravelling the truths behind Squid Game and avenging the former deaths. The audience can look forward to intense confrontations between the enigmatic Front Man and Gi-hun over differences in their ideologies. With more brutal games, Season 2 will see characters obliged to push their limits.

Meanwhile, director Hwang Dong-hyuk has confirmed that Squid Game will conclude with a third season, set to release in 2025. He expressed his excitement about returning to this captivating world, stating, "It's been almost three years since Season 1 and I am thrilled to bring this story to its conclusion.

Release Date and Time
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: December 26, 2024 Time in India: 1:31 PM
director hwang donghyuknetflixrelease datesquid game 2

Related News

Top 10 south Asian dancefloor anthems of 2024
Top lists

Top 10 south Asian dancefloor anthems of 2024

king-charles-speech-getty
Featured

King Charles thanks doctors, addresses far-right riots in Christmas speech

indian-soldiers-ww1-getty
Featured

Spice tins reveal Indian soldiers' role in First World War Christmas truce

More For You

PM-Modi-President-Murmu-film-personalities-pay-tribute-to-Shyam-Benegal

Shyam Benegal

Milind Shelte

Indian president, Modi lead in paying tribute to Shyam Benegal

Filmmaker Shyam Benegal, the guiding light of Parallel Cinema movement of the 1970-80s, passed away on December 23 due to Kidney-related ailments in Mumbai. He was 90. The director celebrated his 90th birthday just nine days ago on December 14. In the hours following his death, many important personalities, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and a host of film personalities paid tributes to the pioneers of the Indian parallel cinema movement.

Filmmakers Hansal Mehta, Shekhar Kapur, and cine stars Manoj Bajpayee, Akshay Kumar, and Kajol paid homage to Benegal, calling him a master storyteller who revolutionised cinema and inspired generations with his films.

Keep ReadingShow less
Shyam-Benegal-Getty

In a career spanning nearly seven decades, Benegal’s body of work covered diverse subjects, from rural issues and feminist themes to sharp satires and historical biopics. (Photo: Getty Images)

Shyam Benegal, pioneer of Indian parallel cinema, passes away at 90

SHYAM BENEGAL, a pioneering figure in Indian cinema’s parallel movement of the 1970s and 1980s, passed away on Monday at the age of 90.

Known for classics such as Ankur, Mandi, and Manthan, the filmmaker had been battling chronic kidney disease for several years.

Keep ReadingShow less
50 Bollywood insights from 2024

Tripti Dimri

AFP via Getty Images

50 Bollywood insights from 2024

FROM fun facts to future plans and revelations, 2024 offered fascinating insights into Bollywood’s biggest stars.

These discoveries brought fans closer to their favourite celebrities. Looking back over the past year, Eastern Eye highlights 50 things we learned about Hindi cinema stars in 2024.

Keep ReadingShow less
Radio personality Ray C is ready to rock New Year’s Eve

Ray C

Radio personality Ray C is ready to rock New Year’s Eve

RAY C is widely recognised as the director of the UK-based radio station Asian Star and a regular host.

However, he is also an event organiser, with more than 30 years of experience. From melas to parties and community celebrations, he has connected with people across generations through his events. This year, his New Year’s Eve party at the Thistle Hotel Heathrow in London on December 31 will feature popular singers Sukshinder Shinda and Sarbjit Cheema, both performing with full live bands. The event will also include a sit-down meal and DJs on rotation.

Keep ReadingShow less
Person of Interest questions Prevent’s effects on Muslims

Asim Chaudhry plays Shakil

Person of Interest questions Prevent’s effects on Muslims

AN UBER driver’s desperate attempt to cope with grief and loss sparks a deeper exploration of what it means to be a British Muslim in Channel 4’s short drama, Person of Interest.

Asim Chaudhry plays Shakil (known for People Just Do Nothing, Industry, What’s Love Got to Do with It), a football loving Londoner whose fears of being surveilled intensify as he drives passengers through the night.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2024 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications