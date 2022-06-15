Website Logo
  • Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Netflix seeks recruits for real-life Squid Game

The original fictional series was seen as a biting satire on modern capitalism.

Squid Game Poster (Photo credit: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Want to play Squid Game for real? Netflix is looking for recruits to compete for millions of dollars — and even promises not to have you violently murdered if you lose.

“With the largest cast in reality TV history, 456 real players will enter the game in pursuit of a life-changing cash prize of $4.56 million,” the streaming platform said on a site set up to look for candidates.

Squid Game: The Challenge is looking for English speakers from around the globe, aged at least 21 and free to travel for up to a month in early 2023.

Unlike the original, ultra-violent fictional show from South Korea, which became one of the biggest-ever hits on Netflix last year, losing contestants will not be killed.

“The stakes are high, but in this game, the worst fate is going home empty-handed,” the platform promises.

Describing the new reality show as its “biggest-ever social experiment”, Netflix says players will compete “in a series of heart-stopping games.”

The original fictional series was seen as a biting satire on modern capitalism, with contestants drawn from the fringes of society to play children’s games for the chance to win big sums of money — with the threat of being killed if they lose.

The new announcement comes shortly after Netflix confirmed a second season of the “Squid Game” was on the way.

In April, its creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said the follow-up would not be ready until 2024.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
BTS announces hiatus to focus on solo careers, promises of ‘returning someday’
Entertainment
Brahmastra trailer: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer is a visual extravaganza filled with rich emotions
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt share special video message ahead of Brahmastra trailer launch
Entertainment
Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 to premiere on July 2
INTERVIEWS
Ananya Raj: I want to work with SS Rajamouli, Mani Ratnam and Nag Ashwin, is…
Entertainment
Priyanka sizzles in purple swimsuit, spends some ‘Me Time’ by pool
News
Kevin Spacey due in London court on Thursday to face sexual offense charges:…
Entertainment
Britney Spears’ ex-husband charged with stalking after trying to crash her wedding
News
‘Stop playing the victim’: Piers Morgan slams Amber Heard after she talks about…
News
Kim Kardashian rubbishes reports of returning Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress in damaged condition…
Entertainment
Lady Gaga in talks to join Todd Phillips’ Joker 2 as Harley Quinn
News
‘There’s no one better to do it:’ Chris Evans on Anthony Mackie replacing…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Glastonbury Festival: Sir Lenny Henry’s comment on ‘lack of black…
BTS announces hiatus to focus on solo careers, promises of…
Why Pakistan is asking its people to drink fewer cups…
Netflix seeks recruits for real-life Squid Game
Sadiq Khan unveils refreshed VAWG strategy, vows £18m in new…
Vivek Agnihotri urges Hindus to be united and spread the…