Badshah criticised for saying he wants to make babies with Dua Lipa as Honey Singh mocks his defence

Backlash grows after Badshah calls his remark a compliment while Honey Singh takes a swipe at his long-time rival.

Badshah Faces Heat Over Dua Lipa Remark as Honey Singh Weighs In

Badshah reacts to backlash over controversial Dua Lipa comment

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJun 09, 2025
Rapper Badshah found himself in hot water after a social media post about global pop sensation Dua Lipa. What started as a simple tweet, her name with a heart emoji, quickly spiralled into chaos when a fan asked if they were collaborating. Badshah's response? "I'd rather make babies with her bro."


Badshah Faces Heat Over Dua Lipa Remark as Honey Singh Weighs InBadshah's viral response to the comment under his tweet Twitter Screengrab


The backlash was instant. Critics called the remark objectifying and disrespectful, forcing Badshah to clarify. Trying to douse the fire, he later posted, "I think one of the most beautiful compliments you can give a woman you really admire is to wish for her to mother your children. Meri soch nahi, tumhari soch saamne aayi hai." But the clarification didn't sit well with many, who criticised him for doubling down rather than acknowledging the issue. "Since when did that qualify as a compliment?" one user wrote, while others called it tone-deaf and entitled.

Honey Singh joins the fray with a sarcastic jab

As the debate raged on, Badshah's longtime rival, Honey Singh, couldn't resist chiming in. Reacting to the rapper's explanation on Instagram, Singh dropped a sarcastic "Genius 😂👏👏," clearly mocking the justification. Fans caught the dig immediately, with some laughing at the not-so-subtle jab between the two, who've had a rocky relationship for years.


Badshah had previously expressed a desire to end their feud, but Singh's latest comment suggests the tension isn't fading anytime soon. Meanwhile, the rapper continues to make headlines, whether for his dramatic weight loss, rumoured romance with Tara Sutaria, or this latest controversy. One thing's clear: Badshah knows how to stay in the spotlight, but not always for the right reasons.

