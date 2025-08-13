Dua Lipa stuns in daring cutout Jacquemus gown as she kicks off early 30th birthday celebrations with fiancé Callum Turner in Ibiza

Highlights:

Dua Lipa is making her milestone year one to remember, kicking off her 30th birthday celebrations more than a week early with a sun-soaked getaway to Ibiza. The Levitating singer, whose actual birthday falls on 22 August, shared glimpses of the intimate gathering on Instagram on 12 August, featuring her fiancé Callum Turner, immediate family, and close friends.

The star’s chosen venue for the festivities was the Spanish island she has often called her “favourite place in the world.” She captioned her post:

“Early birthday celebrations on my favourite island with my favourite people wearing the most gorgeous dress Simon made for me... I can't bloody wait for 30!!!! 🤍”

Her Instagram carousel showed moments from a scenic villa with ocean views, laughter-filled lunches, and a decadent birthday cake topped with raspberries, cherries, and redcurrants.

The custom Jacquemus gown that turned heads

Fashion took centre stage at the celebration as Dua Lipa wore a striking white sequin floor-length gown designed by her close friend Simon Porte Jacquemus. The daring design featured high-neck detailing, a dramatic open back, and bold cutouts at the hip, revealing matching white sequin underwear.

She accessorised the look with silver star earrings, stacked bangles, and a mix of gold and silver rings, including her eye-catching diamond engagement ring. Her hair was styled in loose mermaid waves, and her makeup remained minimal to highlight her sun-kissed skin.

Inside the intimate celebration with Callum Turner

Lipa and Turner, who got engaged in June, appeared inseparable throughout the trip. In one photo, the Masters of the Air actor cheekily rested his hand on his fiancée’s hip as they posed poolside. The couple’s relaxed holiday wardrobe also caught attention as Turner opted for an airy blue-and-white striped shirt with loose linen trousers and tinted sunglasses.

The romance has been in the public eye since late 2023, with Lipa revealing to British Vogue that Turner sought input from her sister Rina and best friends before selecting the engagement ring. “I’m obsessed with it. It’s so me,” she said in the interview.

A summer of travel before turning 30

The Ibiza trip is the latest in a whirlwind summer for the Grammy winner, who has balanced stops on her Radical Optimism tour with luxurious holidays. In recent months, she’s been spotted on the Amalfi Coast, in the South of France, and in Albania for her Sunny Hill Festival.

Known for her bold vacation wardrobe, Lipa has worn everything from neon bikinis to bridal-inspired gowns. But this celebration called for something extra special, and the custom Jacquemus dress delivered.

As the singer counts down the days to her official birthday, fans are eagerly waiting to see how she tops her early celebrations. If her Ibiza getaway is any indication, Dua Lipa plans to step into her thirties with style, love, and plenty of sunshine.