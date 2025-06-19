Dua Lipa to headline Wembley Stadium for the first time with Radical Optimism tour

Dua Lipa is heading home. For the first time in her career, the chart-topping pop star will headline Wembley Stadium in London this weekend, and fans are buzzing with anticipation. The two-night stop is part of her Radical Optimism world tour, which kicked off in Asia and will continue through the end of 2025. Here’s everything you need to know before heading to one of the capital’s biggest gigs this summer.

When, where, and what to expect from Dua’s Radical Optimism shows

Dua performs at Wembley Stadium on Friday, 20 June and Saturday, 21 June. Doors open at 5pm, support acts start from 6pm, and Dua is expected on stage by 8.15pm. Each show wraps up by 10.30pm.





The pop superstar is expected to perform a 22-track setlist, including hits like Levitating, Don’t Start Now, Dance the Night, and New Rules, alongside tracks from her latest album, Radical Optimism. Recent shows have also ended with a taped outro of Whitney Houston’s I Wanna Dance with Somebody, keeping the energy high as fans exit.

Support acts for both nights include Dove Cameron and Alessi Rose. However, there’s speculation that RAYE and Charli XCX might also make surprise appearances for Dua’s hometown concert.

For those interested in merch, you can shop at the stadium or drop by the official pop-up shop in Shoreditch from 19 to 22 June (11am–6pm).

Dua Lipa on stage performing hits Getty Images





Tickets, banned items, and travel advice

Tickets are still available through resale platforms like Viagogo, StubHub, and Ticketmaster. Prices range from £55.20 (₹5,800) for resale general admission to £549 (₹57,600) for the official ‘Dua Lipa Gold’ hospitality package. Fans should be cautious, though, since resale tickets might not be valid if the original terms don’t allow transfer. Always check with the original ticket provider.

Wembley has a strict bag policy of only one bag per person, no larger than A4. Also banned are alcohol, large umbrellas, glass bottles, perfume, selfie sticks, and professional cameras. Security checks are mandatory at entry.





When it comes to travel, Wembley Stadium is served by three stations, including Wembley Park (Metropolitan and Jubilee lines), Wembley Stadium (Chiltern Railways), and Wembley Central (Overground and Bakerloo). Check TfL’s website for updates, especially for planned closures or delays over the weekend.

Whether you’re a long-time fan or just love a good stadium show, this is set to be a memorable event in London’s live music calendar.