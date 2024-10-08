Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain reveals autoimmune diagnosis

In the video, the 39-year-old TV personality admitted that her lack of self-care contributed to her health issues.

Hussain shared that over the past two years, she has frequently been unwell and recently received the diagnoses. (Photo: Instagram/nadiyajhussain)

By: EasternEye

NADIYA Hussain, the Bake Off winner from 2015, shared an emotional video on Instagram on Sunday, revealing that she has been diagnosed with two autoimmune diseases.

While she did not provide details about the conditions, Hussain emphasised the importance of self-care and urged her followers to listen to their bodies and seek medical attention if something feels wrong.

In the video, the 39-year-old TV personality admitted that her lack of self-care contributed to her health issues. “I am the kind of person who burns the candle at both ends, takes care of everyone else’s needs but my own,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadiya (@nadiyajhussain)

Hussain shared that over the past two years, she has frequently been unwell and recently received the diagnoses.

Hussain discussed the challenges of taking time for herself, stating that she often feels guilty when she does. “Usually when I take time for myself, it’s for running errands or helping others,” she said.

She reflected on the importance of balancing mental and physical well-being and highlighted that this year, especially as she turned 40, she began focusing more on her health.

Despite the difficult journey, Hussain expressed gratitude for being alive and stressed the need for others to trust their instincts and seek help when something feels off. “Press push and follow your instincts,” she said.

Earlier this year, Hussain sparked concern among fans after posting a cryptic message on social media, hinting at an emotional situation.

The post featured an image of an empty mug with a heart-shaped stain at the bottom.

Fans speculated about her message, but Hussain did not provide further context.

Her fans flooded the post with supportive messages, with many expressing their hope for her well-being.