India outplay England in historic first women's Test at Lord's

INDIA completed a 270-run victory over England in the first women's Test at Lord's on Monday, dismissing the hosts for 186 shortly before lunch on the final day.

Set a record target of 457, England were bowled out as Sneh Rana and Deepti Sharma shared the final four wickets. Rana finished with figures of 4-42, removing Amy Jones for 54 before bowling Sophie Ecclestone for 50 to end the match.

Sharma claimed the wickets of Issy Wong and Lauren Bell as England's innings came to a close in front of a crowd that included India men's cricket great Sachin Tendulkar.

India were in control throughout a match played 142 years, and 150 Tests, after Lord's staged its first men's Test and decades after the first women's match at the ground -- a one-day international between England and Australia in 1976.

The victory gave India a memorable finish to their tour after they had been knocked out of the T20 World Cup in the group stage at the 'Home of Cricket' by eventual champions Australia.

England, meanwhile, struggled to adjust to the longer format in a match that began days after their T20 World Cup final defeat by Australia at Lord's on July 5.

Their second-heaviest Test defeat by runs, and a fourth loss in five Tests, came in Tammy Beaumont and former captain Heather Knight's final international appearance before retirement.

The match was also a personal milestone for India's Kranti Gaud and Yastika Bhatia, the first women to take five wickets and score a century respectively in a women's Test at Lord's.

Gaud claimed 5-37 in England's first innings of 170, while wicketkeeper Bhatia's 113 -- her first century in any international format -- formed the foundation of India's second-innings total of 341-7 declared.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur praised her top order after opener Smriti Mandhana scored fifties in both innings.

"In this Test match, the way they batted was outstanding to watch," said Kaur at the presentation ceremony.

"Bhatia is a great batter. I had a really strong feeling for her -- that's why we put her in the eleven -- and I'm really happy with the way she played."

Seam bowler Gaud was named player of the match after also taking 2-54 in the second innings.

"Growing up I never imagined something like this would happen but the moment the Test started I wanted to get my name on the honours board," said Gaud.

"I stuck to what the coaches told me. My strength is to hit the right length and the ball moved and did its bit."

The defeat left England still searching for their first home women's Test win since 2005.

"I'm disappointed all round, really," England coach Charlotte Edwards told Sky Sports.

"You come into such a historic Test match and occasion, which has been absolutely amazing. To then not play anywhere near our best over the four days..."

The former England captain added: "A lot of credit has to go to India. I thought they were exceptional. They were really disciplined with bat and ball."

Nat Sciver-Brunt, the current England captain, said the team had little time to switch between formats but added: "As cricketers we have to be prepared for that and recover as best we can before preparing for a Test match."

England resumed on 130-6, with the highest successful fourth-innings chase in a women's Test remaining Australia's 198 against England in Sydney in 2011.

The hosts' hopes rested with wicketkeeper Jones, who was 52 not out overnight after completing her second fifty of the match.

But she added only two more runs before pulling Rana to mid-wicket.

India dropped a couple of catches, but England's innings ended soon afterwards to the delight of India supporters at Lord's.

Although Monday's crowd was sparse, the total attendance over the four days of 37,846 set a new record for a women's Test.

(With inputs from agencies)