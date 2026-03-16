Highlights

Salman Khan’s film formerly titled Battle of Galwan is now ‘Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace’

New poster emphasises the tagline “May War Rest in Peace”, signalling a broader message of peace

Release date remains unannounced amid reports of delays in filming

Film is inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese forces

New title reflects message of peace

Salman Khan Films officially announced the renaming of Battle of Galwan to ‘Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace’, accompanied by a new poster showcasing the updated title and a thought-provoking tagline.

The tagline, “May War Rest in Peace”, signals the filmmakers’ intention to present a message that transcends conflict, highlighting peace and humanity. While the film draws from historical events in the Galwan Valley, the updated title appears designed to resonate with a wider audience beyond the battlefield narrative.

Fans on social media quickly responded to the poster, praising its emotional and patriotic tone. However, the poster does not mention a release date, sparking speculation that the schedule may shift.

Release timeline under review

Reports suggest that the film’s release may be delayed. According to Bollywood Hungama, filming is still ongoing, including reshoots that are taking longer than originally expected.

Battle of Galwan had been slated for release on 17 April 2026, but production schedules were affected after Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, experienced sudden health issues, leading to further delays.

Film inspired by Galwan Valley clash

The storyline of Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is inspired by the June 15-16, 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley. Following the teaser release, some Chinese media claimed the film misrepresented the incident, though neither Salman Khan nor director Apoorva Lakhia have publicly responded.

The cast includes Salman Khan, Chitrangada Singh, Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia, Abhilash Chaudhary, Vipin Bhardwaj, and Heera Sohal, with Chitrangada Singh playing a significant role.