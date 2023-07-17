Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas watch Wimbledon women’s final

Apart from the Citadel star and her husband, veteran Hindi film actor Neena Gupta also attended the women’s final.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (L) and her husband US singer Nick Jonas (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Indian film star Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband-singer Nick Jonas attended the women’s final of the Wimbledon Tennis Championship where Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova registered her first Grand Slam win.

The couple shared pictures from Saturday’s match on their respective Instagram handles.

“Beautiful day out at the tennis with my (heart). Such an honor to sit in the Royal box and watch @marketavondrousova win her first grand slam,” Nick posted.

Vondrousova became the lowest-ranked woman to win Wimbledon, defeating 2022 runner-up Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 in the final.

The 24-year-old left-hander from the Czech Republic is ranked 42nd and was the first unseeded woman to play for the title at the All England Club in 60 years.

Priyanka shared the photograph from the presentation ceremony.

In an Instagram post, the actor said it was a “dream come true” to see the match live.