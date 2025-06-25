Govinda announces return with 'Duniyadari' after 6 years and drops dance rehearsal clip

Quick highlights:
- Govinda announces his film Duniyadari, marking his return after a 6-year break.
- The actor posted a dance rehearsal video on Instagram teasing his next project.
- Fans flooded the comments with support as the video crossed 11 million views.
- His earlier Avatar casting claim resurfaced after wife Sunita Ahuja’s recent remarks.
Govinda is gearing up for a big-screen comeback with his next film Duniyadari, six years after his last cinematic outing. The actor shared a short video on Instagram where he’s seen rehearsing a dance routine, sparking excitement among fans who grew up watching his energetic performances.
Govinda’s new film Duniyadari begins with dance rehearsals
On Wednesday, Govinda posted a behind-the-scenes rehearsal clip with the caption, “Doing rehearsal for my forthcoming film Duniyadari.” Though the plot and team details remain under wraps, this glimpse alone has generated over 11 million views. In the video, he performs a smooth dance step, hinting at the signature moves fans associate with his earlier films.
The video received an overwhelming response, with fans calling him the “real superstar” and “Hero No. 1 forever.” Govinda was last seen in Rangeela Raja in 2019, directed by Sikander Bharti. His return marks a long-awaited moment for audiences who have missed his distinct style on screen.
Old Avatar claim resurfaces after Sunita Ahuja's YouTube remarks
Amid buzz around Duniyadari, an old controversy involving Govinda has made a comeback. Years ago, the actor claimed he had been offered the lead in James Cameron’s Avatar but turned it down. This topic came up again recently when his wife, Sunita Ahuja, appeared on Uorfi Javed’s YouTube channel.
Bollywood actor Govinda with his daughter Tina and wife Sunita at the Pinkvilla Style AwardsGetty Images
When asked about the claim, Sunita appeared surprised, saying she had never heard of such an offer. “I’ve been with Govinda for 40 years and I don’t know when this supposed meeting with the Avatar director happened,” she said. “I don’t lie and I don’t support what isn’t true.”
Whether true or not, the Avatar conversation has once again drawn attention to Govinda just as he begins his new chapter in Duniyadari.