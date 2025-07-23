Skip to content
 
Full roundup of Nintendo Pokémon Presents July 2025: Z-A, new games, shows and more

The presentation also gave attention to Netflix’s Pokémon Concierge

Nintendo Pokémon

The game is confirmed for launch on 16 October 2025

The Pokeman Company
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 23, 2025
Highlights

  • Pokémon Legends: Z-A received a major gameplay update and October launch date.
  • A new stop-motion TV series is in development by Aardman Animations.
  • Pokémon Friends, a puzzle mini-game, launched across platforms.
  • Updates announced for Pokémon Go, Pokémon Unite, Sleep, Masters EX and the TCG.
  • New episodes of Pokémon Concierge coming to Netflix this September.

The latest Nintendo Pokémon Presents showcase, broadcast on 22 July 2025, delivered a range of announcements across the Pokémon franchise’s games, spin-offs, media, and upcoming events. The livestream covered new trailers, platform launches, mobile app features, and animated productions, giving fans an overview of what to expect throughout the rest of the year and beyond.

One of the main highlights was new footage from Pokémon Legends: Z-A, along with more details on upcoming releases such as Pokémon Champions, Pokémon Friends, and the Pokémon Trading Card Game: Mega Evolution. The presentation also gave attention to Netflix’s Pokémon Concierge, a new partnership with Aardman Animations, and the expanding PokéPark attraction in Japan.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A launches this October with new features

Pokémon Legends: Z-A, set in Lumiose City, continues to be the most anticipated mainline title in the franchise. The latest trailer provided a closer look at several gameplay features, including the new Z-A Royale battle system, character customisation options, a built-in photo mode, and the return of Mega Evolutions—this time including rogue forms. Players will also be able to customise the form of Furfrou. The game is confirmed for launch on 16 October 2025 and will be bundled with the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2.

Pokémon Champions gets a new gameplay trailer

The showcase also featured another look at Pokémon Champions, an arena-based battle game scheduled to launch in 2026. The title will allow players to battle using Pokémon from both current rosters and previous generations, with compatibility via Pokémon Home. It will be available on Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.

Pokémon Friends launches across all platforms

A new puzzle-based mini-game called Pokémon Friends was announced and released the same day. The game features block-sliding mechanics, rotating paths, and a "plush room" that players can decorate using digital plush toys unlocked through puzzles. Pokémon Friends is now available on Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.

  - YouTube YouTube/ The Official Pokémon YouTube channel 

Aardman Animations creating new Pokémon TV show

In a new collaboration, Aardman Animations—the studio behind Wallace and Gromit—is working on a stop-motion Pokémon series titled Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d and Pichu. The show will offer a comedic take on the Pokémon world from the creatures’ perspective and is expected to premiere in 2027.

New episodes of Pokémon Concierge confirmed for September

Netflix's animated series Pokémon Concierge will return with new episodes starting 4 September. The stop-motion series has been praised for its art style and storytelling, and a new trailer was shown during the presentation.

Pokémon Go Fest 2025 and Max Finale details

The Pokémon Go Fest 2025: Max Finale event will take place from 23 to 24 August, offering a chance to encounter Eternatus for the first time globally. The event includes back-to-back Max Raid battles, and a promotional code (GOFESTMAX) can be entered for the chance to catch a Gigantamax Pokémon.

Mobile game updates across the franchise

Several Pokémon mobile titles are receiving fresh content:

  • In Pokémon Masters EX, Carmine and Sinistcha will be featured in a new Poké Fair running from 29 July to 6 September.
  • Pokémon Café ReMix will include a Lapras in a sea captain outfit from 23 July to 21 August. Sea-themed decorations and crew outfits for Alolan Meowth, Totodile, and Minccino are also on the way.
  • Pokémon Sleep will introduce legendary Pokémon Raikou, Entei, and Suicune in September. A new location called Amber Canyon is launching in November.
  • Pokémon Unite is celebrating its fourth anniversary by adding Latios on 18 July and Latias on 8 August.

  - YouTube YouTube/ The Official Pokémon YouTube channel 

Pokémon Trading Card Game: Mega Evolution set to release in September

The Mega Evolution expansion for the Pokémon Trading Card Game is scheduled for release on 26 September 2025.

Pokémon World Championships heading to California

The 2025 Pokémon World Championships will take place from 15 to 17 August in Anaheim, California. Players will compete in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Pokémon Go, Pokémon Unite, and the Trading Card Game. A special commemorative promo card will be distributed to all participants.

PokéPark Kanto theme park attraction to open in Japan

A new permanent Pokémon outdoor attraction, PokéPark Kanto, is opening in Japan’s Yomiuriland amusement park in 2026. It will include two areas—Sedge Town and Pokémon Forest—offering interactive exhibits and themed environments. Ticket sales will begin later this year.

The Nintendo Pokémon Presents showcase highlighted an ambitious roadmap of games and media designed to keep fans engaged across platforms. From new console titles to mobile events and television spin-offs, the Pokémon universe is set to expand even further in the coming months.

