Pokémon Presents set for longest showcase in two years with 24-minute livestream on July 22

Pokémon Presents returns with extended runtime

The Pokémon Company has confirmed that the upcoming Pokémon Presents livestream, scheduled for Tuesday, 22 July, will run for 24 minutes, making it the longest presentation in two years.

According to Serebii.net’s Joe Merrick, the runtime was revealed via Pokémon Korea’s official YouTube channel. Based on his analysis, this makes the upcoming presentation the fourth-longest since the series began in June 2020, trailing only those in February 2023, August 2021, and August 2023.

How to watch Pokémon Presents on 22 July

The livestream will be broadcast on The Pokémon Company’s official YouTube channel and will begin at the following times:

6 am PDT





9 am EDT





2 pm BST





3 pm CEST





What to expect

While the longer runtime has fuelled speculation, fans are advised to manage expectations. The showcase is widely expected to feature updates on Pokémon Legends: Z-A, which was announced earlier this year and is slated for release in October.

Historically, Pokémon Presents events cover a wide range of topics beyond the mainline games, including updates on the anime series, Pokémon Unite, the trading card game, and mobile titles. Previous lengthy showcases have not always included major new game reveals.

Despite this, some fans remain hopeful for news about Generation 10 or classic titles coming to Nintendo Switch Online — though nothing has been officially hinted by The Pokémon Company.