Pokémon Presents set for longest showcase in two years with 24-minute livestream on July 22

The livestream will be broadcast on The Pokémon Company’s official YouTube channel

Pokémon Presents

The showcase is widely expected to feature updates on Pokémon Legends: Z-A

The Pokemon Company
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 22, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
Highlights

  • Pokémon Presents returns on Tuesday, 22 July, with a 24-minute showcase.
  • This is the longest Pokémon Presents since February 2023.
  • The livestream will be available globally on The Pokémon Company’s official YouTube channel.
  • Fans expect updates on Pokémon Legends: Z-A, among other titles.

Pokémon Presents returns with extended runtime

The Pokémon Company has confirmed that the upcoming Pokémon Presents livestream, scheduled for Tuesday, 22 July, will run for 24 minutes, making it the longest presentation in two years.

According to Serebii.net’s Joe Merrick, the runtime was revealed via Pokémon Korea’s official YouTube channel. Based on his analysis, this makes the upcoming presentation the fourth-longest since the series began in June 2020, trailing only those in February 2023, August 2021, and August 2023.

How to watch Pokémon Presents on 22 July

The livestream will be broadcast on The Pokémon Company’s official YouTube channel and will begin at the following times:

  • 6 am PDT

  • 9 am EDT

  • 2 pm BST

  • 3 pm CEST

What to expect

While the longer runtime has fuelled speculation, fans are advised to manage expectations. The showcase is widely expected to feature updates on Pokémon Legends: Z-A, which was announced earlier this year and is slated for release in October.

Historically, Pokémon Presents events cover a wide range of topics beyond the mainline games, including updates on the anime series, Pokémon Unite, the trading card game, and mobile titles. Previous lengthy showcases have not always included major new game reveals.

Despite this, some fans remain hopeful for news about Generation 10 or classic titles coming to Nintendo Switch Online — though nothing has been officially hinted by The Pokémon Company.

koreayoutubepokemonpokémon presents

