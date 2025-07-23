Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

Ozzy Osbourne, 76, dies weeks after final Black Sabbath reunion show in Birmingham

Music legends and fans honour the Prince of Darkness after emotional farewell gig attended by 40,000.

Ozzy Osbourne

Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne dead aged 76

Getty Images
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJul 23, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

Highlights:

 
     
  • Ozzy Osbourne, legendary frontman of Black Sabbath, has died aged 76.
    •  
  • He passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, just two weeks after a farewell concert in Birmingham.
    •  
  • Diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2019, Osbourne had struggled with multiple health issues in recent years.
    •  
  • Tributes have poured in from music legends including Elton John, Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready, and Ronnie Wood.
    •  
  • Osbourne was known for his outrageous stage antics, including biting the head off a bat during a 1982 performance.

Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary frontman of heavy metal group Black Sabbath, died on Tuesday at the age of 76, his family said, just weeks after he gave an epic farewell concert.

The hell-raising singer, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019, passed away just over a fortnight after playing a final gig before a sold-out crowd in his home city of Birmingham, England.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," said a family statement.

"He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

Tributes poured in for the notorious figure nicknamed the "Prince of Darkness", who once bit off the head of a bat while on stage.

His original bandmates posted tributes on social media, with guitarist Tony Iommi saying, "there won't be another like him", and bassist Geezer Butler saying "So glad we got to do it one last time, back in Aston. Love you."

 Black Sabbath announces final show Ozzy Osbourne of Black Sabbath performs at Ozzfest 2016 at San Manuel Amphitheater  Getty Images  


Drummer Bill Ward said Osbourne would forever be in his heart and signed off his post with "Never goodbye. Thank you forever".

Music icon Elton John praised Osbourne as "a huge trailblazer who secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods – a true legend".

"He was also one of the funniest people I've ever met. I will miss him dearly," John wrote on Instagram. Rolling Stones member Ronnie Wood said he was "very sad" to learn of Osbourne's death.

Osbourne was instrumental in pioneering heavy metal -- an offshoot of hard rock -- as Black Sabbath enjoyed huge commercial success in the 1970s and 80s after forming in Birmingham in 1968.

Black Sabbath's eponymous 1970 debut album made the UK top 10 and paved the way for a string of hit records, including their most famous song "Paranoid".

"It was Ozzy's voice that took me away to a dark universe. A great escape," Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready posted on X. "Thanks for the music, Ozzy. It makes our journey in life better."

Black Sabbath went on to sell more than 75 million albums worldwide and were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2006. Osbourne was added for a second time last year as a solo artist.

  Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary frontman of heavy metal group Black Sabbath, died at the age of 76Getty Images

 


He gained huge notoriety along the way for his outlandish stunts, many of them fuelled by a hedonistic lifestyle involving the lavish use of drugs and alcohol.

His live performances at the height of his hedonism have gone down in rock folklore, particularly a 1982 gig in Des Moines, Iowa, when he bit the head off a bat on stage.

Osbourne said he thought a fan had thrown a fake rubber bat onstage, and it was not until he took a bite that he realised it was real.

"I can assure you the rabies shots I went through afterwards aren't fun," he told US TV host David Letterman in 1982.

Osbourne is also rumoured to have snorted a line of ants up his nose and once urinated on a cenotaph commemorating war dead.

His public persona took a new turn with the reality television series The Osbournes in the 2000s, which followed the ups and downs of his family life alongside wife Sharon, whom he married in 1982, and their three children.

Born John Michael Osbourne on December 3, 1948 in Birmingham, he left school at 15 and did odd jobs including factory work before teaming up with school friend Butler in several bands before finding success with Black Sabbath.

He paused touring in 2023 after extensive spinal surgery.

  Osbourne was instrumental in pioneering heavy metalGetty Images


Osbourne suffered a fall at home in 2019, which aggravated injuries from a near-fatal quad bike crash in 2003.

He released his 12th studio album, Ordinary Man, in 2020, followed by Patient Number 9 in 2022, which went to number three and two in the UK charts, respectively.

Osbourne brought the curtain down on a wild career on July 5, when Black Sabbath rattled through their most iconic songs in front of 40,000 adoring fans at Villa Park, home of Premier League football club Aston Villa.

He was joined by original bandmates Butler, Iommi, and Ward for the concert, dubbed "Back to the Beginning" -- their first gig together in 20 years.

Osbourne -- stylish to the very end -- held court from a giant leather throne, topped with a bat.

"It's the last song ever. Your support has enabled us to live an amazing lifestyle... Thank you from the bottom of our hearts," Osbourne told the crowd after finishing the set with Paranoid.

© Agence France-Presse (AFP)

black sabbathbritish rock legendcelebrity deathsfarewell concertozzy osbourne

Related News

Sydney Sweeney Christy Martin biopic
Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney unrecognisable after dramatic transformation for Christy Martin biopic at TIFF 2025

Air India flight crash
UK

British families sent wrong remains after Air India crash: Report

Neuro scans of adults in UK reveal faster brain ageing post-Covid
News

Neuro scans of adults in UK reveal faster brain ageing post-Covid

Kim Kardashian
Entertainment

Kim Kardashian’s tiny waist photo reignites debate over body image standards

More For You

Zhang Yiyang

Chinese singer Zhang Yiyang executed for murdering teenage girlfriend, public backlash grows over film released after death

Screengrab/KBIZoom

Zhang Yiyang executed for murder of 16-year-old girlfriend as backlash grows over posthumous film release

Highlights:

  • Chinese singer-actor Zhang Yiyang was executed by firing squad in December 2024.
  • He was convicted of murdering his 16-year-old girlfriend in 2022.
  • Authorities confirmed he lured her to a remote forest and fatally stabbed her.
  • Public anger continues over the release of his posthumous film in March 2025.

Zhang Yiyang, a 33-year-old Chinese singer and television actor, was executed by firing squad in December 2024 after being convicted of the brutal murder of his 16-year-old girlfriend. The Xianyang Intermediate People’s Court in Shaanxi province confirmed the execution, making Zhang the first known figure from China’s entertainment industry to receive the death penalty.

The crime, which occurred in February 2022, involved a premeditated attack that left the nation stunned. The court found Zhang guilty of luring the teenager, identified only by her surname Zhang, to a secluded forest in Xingping City under the pretext of celebrating his birthday. There, following an argument, he fatally stabbed her in the neck with a folding knife.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ozzy Osbourne iconic tracks

10 iconic Ozzy Osbourne songs that prove legends never really die

Getty Images

10 iconic tracks that made Ozzy Osbourne the true Prince of Darkness

Ozzy Osbourne didn’t come into music to chase fame or play safe. He arrived like a storm, scraping his voice against the sky, dragging darkness and vulnerability into sound, and setting fire to what rock thought it was. He was messy, wild, broken, brilliant, and in that chaos, he changed everything.

With Ozzy, it wasn’t just the bat bite or the reality show or the outrageous headlines. It was the sound, the howl in your chest when War Pigs starts. The goosebumps from the first haunted notes of Mr. Crowley. The punch of recognition when Crazy Train hits the chorus. His songs crawled into your head, grabbed your guts, and shook you. It was the sound of being lost, pissed off, scared, high, in love, and staring into the damn void, sometimes all at once. He gave misfits an anthem, outcasts a home, and music a pulse that refused to die.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nicola Peltz shares nude photo

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo taken by Brooklyn Beckham

Instagram @nicolapeltzbeckham

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo taken by Brooklyn Beckham amid rising tensions with Beckham family

Highlights:

  • Nicola Peltz shared nude and topless images from her vacation with Brooklyn Beckham.
  • Brooklyn confirmed he took the intimate bathtub photo, calling it one of their "best memories."
  • The post comes as tensions reportedly escalate between Brooklyn and his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.
  • The couple’s luxury yacht holiday includes romantic PDA and personal tributes on social media.

Nicola Peltz Beckham’s latest Instagram post has set social media buzzing, as the actress shared a series of sultry vacation photos taken by her husband Brooklyn Beckham, including a nude bathtub shot that quickly caught fans’ attention. The release coincides with renewed reports of tension between Brooklyn and the Beckham family.

 Nicola Peltz shares nude photo Nicola Peltz lies nude in bathtub during romantic yacht vacation with BrooklynInstagram @nicolapeltzbeckham

Keep ReadingShow less
Salman Khan Bigg Boss 19
Salman Khan returns as Bigg Boss 19 host for £15.4 million
Getty Images

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19 salary hits £15.4 million as show shifts to digital-first model

Highlights:

  • Salman Khan to earn £12.3 million–£15.4 million (₹120–150 crore) for hosting Bigg Boss 19 for 15 weeks.
  • Season premieres August 30 on JioCinema, with delayed telecast on Colors TV.
  • Show to run for five months, with other hosts like Karan Johar and Anil Kapoor joining later.
  • 20 celebrity names reportedly approached, including Mr Faisu, Gaurav Taneja, and Dhanashree Verma.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is reportedly charging between £12.3 million and £15.4 million (₹120–150 crore) for hosting Bigg Boss 19, which is set to premiere on August 30 on JioCinema. The reality show will air digitally first, before a delayed telecast on Colors TV the same day. Khan’s hosting tenure will span 15 weeks, with sources claiming he will earn around £820,000–£1.03 million (₹8–10 crore) each weekend.

The new season of the long-running reality show is expected to be its longest ever, stretching across five months. For the first three months, Salman will anchor the series solo. After that, celebrity guests such as Karan Johar, Farah Khan, and Anil Kapoor are expected to step in as rotating hosts.

Keep ReadingShow less
Karuppu teaser Suriya

Suriya makes a fierce entry in the Karuppu teaser

Instagram/karuppu_movie

‘Karuppu’ teaser hints at possible dual role for Suriya as fans celebrate his 50th birthday

Highlights:

  • Karuppu teaser released on Suriya’s 50th birthday, 23 July 2025
  • Directed by RJ Balaji, the film marks a shift to rural mass-action territory
  • Suriya stuns in dual avatars, including one possibly named Saravanan
  • Trisha Krishnan plays the female lead; visuals by G.K. Vishnu and music by Sai Abhyankar

Tamil superstar Suriya turned 50 today, and as a gift to fans, the much-awaited teaser of his next film Karuppu was dropped online. Directed by RJ Balaji, the rural action drama presents Suriya in a rugged, village-based role, which is a major genre shift from his recent urban characters. The teaser has sparked speculation of a dual role, given the subtle character hints, and has already garnered over two million views within hours of release.

 Karuppu teaser Suriya Suriya makes a fierce entry in black attire in the Karuppu teaserInstagram/karuppu_movie

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc