Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Ozzy Osbourne sells DNA in iced tea cans for £335 as fans rush to ‘clone’ the rocker

The rocker teamed up with Liquid Death to release ten limited-edition cans infused with his saliva and signature.

Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne sells his own DNA in bizarre tea can stunt ahead of final gig

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJun 20, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

Ozzy Osbourne has found yet another way to shock the world, by selling his own DNA. In a bizarre but oddly fitting collaboration, the 76-year-old Black Sabbath legend partnered with beverage company Liquid Death to release a limited run of iced tea cans infused with traces of his saliva. Just ten of these collector's items, each personally sipped and signed by Osbourne, were produced and sold for £335 (₹35,000) apiece. Unsurprisingly, they have all been snapped up.

‘Clone me, you b**s’: Ozzy’s latest stunt sells out

The eccentric campaign, titled Infinite Ozzy, came with a promotional video showing the rock icon drinking from the cans before crushing and sealing them. The ad imagines a future where science and legal permissions allow fans to clone their very own Ozzy, whether to mow lawns, sing at birthday parties, or just cause general chaos.


“Introducing Infinitely Recyclable Ozzy,” the narrator declares, offering a can of low-calorie iced tea packed with B vitamins, Osbourne’s DNA, and his handwritten autograph. “There will never be another Ozzy Osbourne… unless you have his actual DNA.”

Responding to the quirky project, Osbourne quipped, “Clone me, you b****s!” And while there is no scientific guarantee attached, the gag has certainly drawn attention. The cans, which are sealed airtight to ‘preserve’ the DNA, sold out almost instantly. Fans may never actually clone Ozzy, but they now own a bizarre piece of rock history.

Drink from the Prince of Darkness: Ozzy Osbourne’s DNA iced tea cans sell out instantlyGetty Images


Final show, fresh energy: Ozzy prepares for farewell

The stunt arrives ahead of a major milestone, Ozzy’s upcoming farewell show Back to the Beginning, set for 5 July at Villa Park in Birmingham. The event will have, for the first time in two decades, all four original Black Sabbath members: Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward, take the stage together.


Despite battling Parkinson’s disease and enduring multiple surgeries, Osbourne insists he is giving it his all. “By hook or by crook, I’ll be there,” he said on his SiriusXM show Ozzy Speaks. Whether seated on a throne or rolling in on a cart, he is determined to make it happen.

The concert will also be streamed live, giving global fans one last chance to witness the Prince of Darkness in action.

clonednaiced tealiquid deathparkinsons diseasefarewell showozzy osbourne

Related News

Jay Thakkar
Entertainment

Jay Thakkar on acting, ambition and human truths: Real life inspires me more than fiction

Janhvi Kapoor enjoys London stroll with rumoured boyfriend
Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor enjoys London stroll with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and sister Khushi

Boom Boom Tel Aviv
Trending

'Boom Boom Tel Aviv' goes viral as city-themed anthem takes over social media

Kuberaa
Entertainment

‘Kuberaa’ review round-up: Fans call Dhanush’s performance ‘god-level’ while Rashmika surprises in Kammula’s slow-burn crime drama

More For You

Harry Potter’s Stephen Fry brands JK Rowling

Stephen Fry says JK Rowling's views on trans rights have crossed the line

Getty Images

Stephen Fry slams JK Rowling’s “mocking” tone on trans issues, calls her 'radicalised'

Stephen Fry has spoken out against JK Rowling’s stance on trans issues, saying the author has become “radicalised” and calling her views “cruel” and “mocking”. This is, in fact, a significant shift from Fry, who had previously refused to take sides in the heated debate surrounding Rowling’s statements on gender identity.

In a recent interview, the 66-year-old British actor, author and longtime LGBTQ+ advocate said Rowling’s repeated comments had crossed a line. “She has been radicalised, I fear, perhaps by TERFs, but also by the sheer backlash she’s faced,” he said. “I’m afraid she seems to be a lost cause for us.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Danny Boyle

He recognises how standards have shifted

Getty Images

Danny Boyle says 'Slumdog Millionaire' wouldn’t get made today and that’s how it should be

Director Danny Boyle has said his Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire would not be made in today’s climate – and believes that’s exactly how it should be.

Speaking to The Guardian, the 68-year-old filmmaker reflected on the 2008 film’s legacy with a mix of pride and realism, admitting that shifting cultural awareness around authorship and representation means such a project would no longer be viable.

Keep ReadingShow less
Simone Ashley

Simone Ashley appears without dialogue in Brad Pitt’s F1 after major cuts to her role

Getty Images

Simone Ashley cut from Brad Pitt’s 'F1' as director confirms her storyline was removed

Simone Ashley, best known for her breakout role in Bridgerton, won’t have the screen time fans expected in Brad Pitt’s upcoming Formula 1 film F1. Despite being part of the film’s promotional buzz and having filmed scenes alongside the main cast, Ashley’s role was trimmed down to a blink-and-miss appearance with no dialogue.

Director Joseph Kosinski confirmed the change, stating that the edit came down to tough decisions made during the final cut. Speaking in an interview, he said, “Every movie has more content than it can use. We had to drop two or three storylines for pacing. Unfortunately, Simone’s was one of them.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa prepares to take over Wembley Stadium with back-to-back shows this weekend

Getty Images

Dua Lipa to headline Wembley Stadium for the first time with Radical Optimism tour

Dua Lipa is heading home. For the first time in her career, the chart-topping pop star will headline Wembley Stadium in London this weekend, and fans are buzzing with anticipation. The two-night stop is part of her Radical Optimism world tour, which kicked off in Asia and will continue through the end of 2025. Here’s everything you need to know before heading to one of the capital’s biggest gigs this summer.

When, where, and what to expect from Dua’s Radical Optimism shows

Keep ReadingShow less
Mindhunter

Any move forward would be entirely dependent on Fincher’s approval of the scripts

Netflix

Mindhunter might return as a film trilogy, but it's only ‘a chance’ for now, says Holt McCallany

Fans of Mindhunter may have reason to hope again. Although the series has been on indefinite hold since 2019, actor Holt McCallany has revealed that discussions have taken place about reviving the story, not as a third season, but potentially as a trilogy of films on Netflix.

Fincher open to film format revival

Speaking to Comic Book Resources (CBR) in a recent interview, McCallany — who plays FBI agent Bill Tench in the series — said he met with director David Fincher several months ago to discuss the show’s future. According to McCallany, Fincher mentioned a possible return in the form of “three two-hour movies”.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc