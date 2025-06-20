Ozzy Osbourne sells DNA in iced tea cans for £335 as fans rush to ‘clone’ the rocker

Ozzy Osbourne has found yet another way to shock the world, by selling his own DNA. In a bizarre but oddly fitting collaboration, the 76-year-old Black Sabbath legend partnered with beverage company Liquid Death to release a limited run of iced tea cans infused with traces of his saliva. Just ten of these collector's items, each personally sipped and signed by Osbourne, were produced and sold for £335 (₹35,000) apiece. Unsurprisingly, they have all been snapped up.

‘Clone me, you b**s’: Ozzy’s latest stunt sells out

The eccentric campaign, titled Infinite Ozzy, came with a promotional video showing the rock icon drinking from the cans before crushing and sealing them. The ad imagines a future where science and legal permissions allow fans to clone their very own Ozzy, whether to mow lawns, sing at birthday parties, or just cause general chaos.





“Introducing Infinitely Recyclable Ozzy,” the narrator declares, offering a can of low-calorie iced tea packed with B vitamins, Osbourne’s DNA, and his handwritten autograph. “There will never be another Ozzy Osbourne… unless you have his actual DNA.”

Responding to the quirky project, Osbourne quipped, “Clone me, you b****s!” And while there is no scientific guarantee attached, the gag has certainly drawn attention. The cans, which are sealed airtight to ‘preserve’ the DNA, sold out almost instantly. Fans may never actually clone Ozzy, but they now own a bizarre piece of rock history.

Drink from the Prince of Darkness: Ozzy Osbourne’s DNA iced tea cans sell out instantly Getty Images





Final show, fresh energy: Ozzy prepares for farewell

The stunt arrives ahead of a major milestone, Ozzy’s upcoming farewell show Back to the Beginning, set for 5 July at Villa Park in Birmingham. The event will have, for the first time in two decades, all four original Black Sabbath members: Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward, take the stage together.





Despite battling Parkinson’s disease and enduring multiple surgeries, Osbourne insists he is giving it his all. “By hook or by crook, I’ll be there,” he said on his SiriusXM show Ozzy Speaks. Whether seated on a throne or rolling in on a cart, he is determined to make it happen.

The concert will also be streamed live, giving global fans one last chance to witness the Prince of Darkness in action.