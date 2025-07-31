Sharon Osbourne breaks down as Birmingham gives Ozzy Osbourne a historic final farewell

Highlights:

Thousands gathered in Birmingham for Ozzy Osbourne’s funeral procession.

Sharon Osbourne broke down while paying tribute at the Black Sabbath bench.

The hearse passed key landmarks from Ozzy’s life, including his childhood home.

Fans and family laid floral tributes while a brass band played Sabbath classics.

Birmingham paid its final respects to Ozzy Osbourne, as fans flooded the streets to honour the legendary Black Sabbath frontman. His wife, Sharon Osbourne, was visibly emotional during the public procession, which passed by landmarks from Ozzy’s early years and ended at the Black Sabbath bench, now covered in tributes.

Thousands turned up to witness the rock icon’s final journey through the city that shaped his music and legacy. The crowd erupted in chants of "Ozzy! Ozzy! Ozzy!" as the hearse passed by, carrying purple flowers spelling out his name.

Sharon Osbourne overwhelmed by love as Birmingham pays tribute to Ozzy Getty Images





Where did Ozzy Osbourne’s funeral procession take place?

Ozzy Osbourne’s coffin travelled through Birmingham on Wednesday, beginning at his childhood home on Lodge Road in Aston. The procession moved past Villa Park stadium and continued into the city centre, before stopping at Broad Street’s Black Sabbath bench, a memorial spot already filled with flowers, bat-shaped balloons, and heartfelt messages from fans.

Outside his childhood home, residents placed a framed picture of the singer in their window, while fans gathered quietly to observe the moment. The Jaguar hearse, escorted by six black Mercedes funeral cars and a police motorcade, slowed down to allow time for the crowds to pay their respects.

Birmingham stops still for Ozzy Osbourne’s historic funeral procession Getty Images





How did Sharon Osbourne and the family honour Ozzy?

Sharon Osbourne arrived at the memorial site flanked by her children Jack, Aimee, and Kelly. Each family member carried a pink rose wrapped in black paper tied with a purple ribbon, which they gently laid among thousands of other tributes. Sharon kissed her flower before placing it near a poster that read, “Birmingham will always love you.”

The family wiped away tears as they stood silently at the bench. Sharon hugged Birmingham’s Lord Mayor, Zafar Iqbal, who later described the moment as “incredibly emotional.” Fans shouted messages of love and support as the Osbournes took one final look before leaving the site.

Thousands flood Birmingham streets to honour Ozzy Osbourne’s emotional farewell Getty Images





What did fans say about Ozzy Osbourne’s impact?

Many fans spoke of how Ozzy’s music helped them through difficult times and made them feel seen. One fan, Goose, described Ozzy as “a family member,” recalling how discovering heavy metal in his youth gave him a sense of belonging.

Another fan, Evie Mayo from Wolverhampton, said: “He inspired me so much, I’m learning guitar just so I can play his songs. You can feel the hole he’s left behind.”

People of all ages gathered at the tribute, including 19-year-old Eddie Hayes, who travelled from Newcastle: “Ozzy was one of a kind. No one will ever come close to what he gave to music and to fans like us.”

From Villa Park to Broad Street, Ozzy Osbourne’s final ride shakes Birmingham Getty Images





What is Ozzy Osbourne’s legacy in Birmingham and beyond?

The Black Sabbath frontman, who died aged 76 last week, helped define the sound of heavy metal alongside bandmates Geezer Butler, Tony Iommi, and Bill Ward. Formed in 1968, the band laid the foundation for generations of metal artists worldwide.

Beyond music, Ozzy reached a new audience through reality TV with The Osbournes, alongside Sharon, Kelly, and Jack. His final performance was earlier this month at Villa Park, during a farewell gig featuring Metallica and Guns N’ Roses.

Tears, roses and rock as Birmingham says goodbye to its greatest icon Ozzy Osbourne Getty Images





Just weeks before his passing, Ozzy and his bandmates were awarded the Freedom of the City of Birmingham, a fitting honour for a man whose influence shaped not only a genre, but a city and its people.