'The Odyssey' trailer reveals shipwrecks and hidden twists in Christopher Nolan’s latest mythic adventure

Christopher Nolan’s latest shows perilous journeys, monsters, and early glimpses of the full star-studded ensemble.

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiDec 22, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Highlights

  • Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey trailer is out.
  • Matt Damon plays Odysseus, trying to get home after the Trojan War.
  • Anne Hathaway and Tom Holland play Penelope and Telemachus.
  • The trailer shows shipwrecks, monsters, and the Trojan Horse.
  • The film releases 17 July 2026; early IMAX tickets for £17.99 (₹1,899) are already sold out.

The first trailer for The Odyssey is here. Matt Damon stars as Odysseus, trying to get home after the Trojan War. There are ships, storms, and shadows of monsters. And the Trojan Horse makes a brief appearance. Fans have already bought out IMAX 70mm tickets at AMC and Regal.

Why this trailer feels different

It is not just battles. The trailer focuses on the journey. Damon leads soldiers through oceans and strange lands. Monsters appear only in glimpses. Anne Hathaway as Penelope speaks just one line: “Promise me you will come back.” And there is Tom Holland as Telemachus, looking worried but determined.

Some scenes show Odysseus trapped inside the Trojan Horse. Others show him walking through caves, oceans, and destroyed lands. It is big and wide, and yet there are quiet moments. You see a man trying to get home.

Who is on board

The cast is huge. It features Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Charlize Theron, Mia Goth, Benny Safdie, Jon Bernthal, and John Leguizamo. Some roles are still a secret. Leguizamo called Nolan “like an indie filmmaker, but with crazy money” and it shows. Every shot looks thought out.

Nolan wrote, directed, and produced the film with his wife, Emma Thomas. After Oppenheimer won seven Oscars in 2024, all eyes are on him.


How fans are reacting

The trailer dropped online and people are talking. One comment said their theatre kicked them out for sitting too early. Another said Damon looks “made for this role.” The scale, the waves, the tension; fans like it. Some just want to see it in IMAX.


What is coming

The Odyssey opens on 17 July 2026. It was shot with new IMAX tech. Universal expects it to fill theatres. Damon’s Odysseus faces monsters, storms, and long seas. Will he make it home? That is the story the film promises to tell.

