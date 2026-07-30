Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

uk-bangladesh-investment
Business

UK investment arm launches Bangladesh plan focused on jobs, sustainability

uk-india-fta
Business

‘Britain must back young talent to think big and trade globally’

india-uk-fta
Featured

Industry welcomes India-UK FTA as trade deal comes into force

air-india-flights
Business

Air India among world's top five for on-time flights

More For You

Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce said it now expects underlying operating profit of £4.7bn to £4.9bn for the full year, compared with its earlier forecast of £4.0bn to £4.2bn.

iStock

Rolls-Royce lifts outlook as first-half operating profit jumps 46 per cent

ROLLS-ROYCE has raised its full-year profit forecast after reporting a 46 per cent rise in first-half operating profit, helped by improved performance in the civil aircraft aftermarket and higher demand in its defence business.

The British engineering company said it now expects underlying operating profit of £4.7bn to £4.9bn for the full year, compared with its earlier forecast of £4.0bn to £4.2bn.

Keep ReadingShow less