  • Thursday, October 03, 2024
Trending Now:  

Business

Banks get power to delay fraudulent payments

The finance ministry announced the proposal on Thursday, aimed at reducing the estimated £460 million lost to fraud over the past year.

Under the new laws, banks would be allowed to pause transactions for up to 72 hours if they have reasonable grounds to believe the payment is linked to fraud. (Representational image: iStock)

By: EasternEye

BRITAIN is proposing new laws to give banks more authority to delay and investigate payments they suspect may be fraudulent.

The finance ministry announced the proposal on Thursday, aimed at reducing the estimated £460 million lost to fraud over the past year.

Under the new laws, banks would be allowed to pause transactions for up to 72 hours if they have reasonable grounds to believe the payment is linked to fraud.

Currently, banks are required to either approve or reject a payment by the end of the following business day.

“Hundreds of millions of pounds are lost to scammers each year, targeting vulnerable communities and ruining the lives of ordinary people,” economic secretary to the treasury Tulip Siddiq said in a statement.

“We need to protect these people better, which is why we are giving banks more time to investigate suspicious payments and break the criminal spell that scammers weave.”

The finance ministry highlighted an increase in so-called ‘romance scams’, where fraudsters exploit vulnerable individuals by faking romantic relationships to steal money.

Fraud now accounts for over a third of all crime in England and Wales.

Ben Donaldson, managing director of Economic Crime at UK Finance, welcomed the additional time for banks to act.

“This could potentially limit the psychological harms that these awful crimes can cause and stop money getting into the hands of criminals,” he said.

Related Stories
HEADLINE STORY

BoE’s Bailey signals ‘aggressive rate cuts’ if inflation eases
News

Sri Lanka’s Anura Dissanayake faces IMF bailout challenge
Business

Pakistan faces ‘transitional pain’ after securing £5.26bn IMF bailout to stabilize economy
Business

Apple could turn to China following fire at Tata plant in India: Report
Business

Global rice prices drop as India lifts export ban
HEADLINE STORY

Starmer faces challenge in convincing global investors
UK

Wanis International celebrates 60th anniversary
UK

Dubai developer Danube Properties enters UK market
Business

Rightmove declines Murdoch-backed REA Group’s £6.2 billion bid
UK

Boohoo considers break-up of business amid struggling sales
Business

Maharaja Drinks launches Indian blends in UK
PAKISTAN

Pakistan’s Sharif hails IMF’s aid approval
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
bank-transaction-representative Banks get power to delay fraudulent payments
Britain hands over Chagos Islands to Mauritius, keeps Diego Garcia…
Lord Alli Lord Alli loaned £62,000 to Baroness Uddin in expenses case:…
Singapore’s former minister jailed for ‘accepting gifts’
Matthew Perry’s doctor pleads guilty
Sophie Ecclestone Six players to watch at the 2024 Women’s T20 World…