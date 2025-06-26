Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Lilly to sell Mounjaro pens in India as Wegovy enters market

The move gives the company more options to compete with Novo Nordisk, which recently launched its weight-loss drug Wegovy in the country.

Mounjaro

Mounjaro, or tirzepatide, is part of a new class of weight-loss medications, with trials showing patients losing an average of 20 per cent of their body weight after 72 weeks.

Reuters
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJun 26, 2025
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

ELI LILLY said on Thursday that it has received approval from India's drug regulator to launch pre-filled injector pens of its weight-loss drug, Mounjaro.

The move gives the company more options to compete with Novo Nordisk, which recently launched its weight-loss drug Wegovy in the country.

Lilly began selling Mounjaro in India in late March for treating diabetes and obesity. Until now, it was available only in 2.5 mg and 5 mg vials.

"With this approval, all six dosage options for Mounjaro will soon be available in India, supporting a more personalised approach to treatment," Lilly India President Winselow Tucker said.

According to a company statement, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization has approved Mounjaro KwikPen, for once-weekly use, in six dose strengths: 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 7.5 mg, 10 mg, 12.5 mg and 15 mg.

The approval will allow Lilly to compete more directly with Denmark-based Novo Nordisk, which launched Wegovy in India on Tuesday with multiple dose strengths and an “easy-to-use” pen device.

India, with a rising number of diabetes and obesity cases, presents a major market for weight-loss drugs. A study published in the medical journal The Lancet ranks India among the top three countries globally for high obesity rates.

Lilly did not share pricing details. Each Mounjaro pen will have four fixed doses of 0.6 ml.

Mounjaro and Wegovy are part of a class of drugs known as GLP-1 receptor agonists. These help regulate blood sugar levels and slow digestion, which makes people feel full for longer periods.

In India, both companies are expected to face competition from domestic generic drugmakers that are working on lower-cost versions of Wegovy. The drug’s active ingredient, semaglutide, is set to go off patent in India next year.

(With inputs from Reuters)

eli lillymounjaro indianovo nordiskwegovy launchweight loss drugs

Related News

Harshita Brella: Delhi court refuses protection for husband
News

Harshita Brella: Delhi court refuses protection for husband

Jofra Archer
Cricket

Jofra Archer recalled for second Test against India

Squid Game' season 3
TV

'Squid Game' season 3 first look reveals Gi Hun’s shocking return as Netflix teases deadly final

More For You

Grant Thornton's Anuj Chande urges UK firms to tap booming India

Anuj Chande

Grant Thornton's Anuj Chande urges UK firms to tap booming India

INDIAN companies are well placed to support the UK’s economic growth, Eastern Eye has been told by Anuj Chande, partner and head of the South Asia Business Group at Grant Thornton.

He was speaking after the publication of Grant Thornton’s India Meets Britain Tracker 2025: The latest trends in Indian investment in the UK, which was released last week. While companies in India need little encouragement to enter the UK market, the reverse is not true.

Keep ReadingShow less
India-US trade talks collapse over tariff disputes

FILE PHOTO: US president Donald Trump and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi shake hands as they attend a joint press conference at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 13, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque.

India-US trade talks collapse over tariff disputes

TRADE talks between India and the US have hit a roadblock over disagreements on import duties for auto components, steel and farm goods, Indian officials with direct knowledge said, dashing hopes of reaching a deal ahead of president Donald Trump's July 9 deadline to impose reciprocal tariffs.

The deadlock marks a sharp shift from earlier optimism, following Trump's claim that New Delhi had proposed a "no tariffs" agreement for American goods, and officials from both sides suggesting India could be among the first countries to strike a deal on the new US tariffs.

Keep ReadingShow less
FCA reviews mortgage rules to help first-time buyers

FILE PHOTO: FCA signage at their head offices in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

FCA reviews mortgage rules to help first-time buyers

FINANCIAL watchdog is looking at changing mortgage rules to help more people buy homes, particularly first-time buyers, self-employed workers and those borrowing into retirement.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has launched a public discussion on the future of the mortgage market as part of efforts to support economic growth and help consumers manage their money.

Keep ReadingShow less
Amazon-UK-Getty

According to the government, the investment will be used to build four new distribution centres, expected to create around 4,000 jobs. (Representational image: Getty)

Amazon to invest £40bn in UK over next 3 years

AMAZON will invest £40 billion in the United Kingdom over the next three years, the government said on Tuesday. The announcement comes as prime minister Keir Starmer seeks to attract investment and revive economic growth.

Starmer met Amazon CEO Andy Jassy last week and welcomed the development, calling it “a massive vote of confidence in the UK as the best place to do business.”

Keep ReadingShow less
UK-Bahrain-deal-Getty

Prime minister Keir Starmer with Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa of Bahrain ahead of bilateral talks at 10 Downing Street on June 19, 2025 in London. (Photo: Getty Images)

UK-Bahrain £2bn Investment Deal: All you need to know

THE UK and Bahrain have signed a £2 billion investment and collaboration partnership aimed at supporting key sectors of the UK economy, including financial services, technology, manufacturing, and clean energy.

The Strategic Investment and Collaboration Partnership (SIP), announced on June 19, doubles the £1 bn investment committed in 2023.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc