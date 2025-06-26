Lilly to sell Mounjaro pens in India as Wegovy enters market

ELI LILLY said on Thursday that it has received approval from India's drug regulator to launch pre-filled injector pens of its weight-loss drug, Mounjaro.
The move gives the company more options to compete with Novo Nordisk, which recently launched its weight-loss drug Wegovy in the country.
Lilly began selling Mounjaro in India in late March for treating diabetes and obesity. Until now, it was available only in 2.5 mg and 5 mg vials.
"With this approval, all six dosage options for Mounjaro will soon be available in India, supporting a more personalised approach to treatment," Lilly India President Winselow Tucker said.
According to a company statement, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization has approved Mounjaro KwikPen, for once-weekly use, in six dose strengths: 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 7.5 mg, 10 mg, 12.5 mg and 15 mg.
The approval will allow Lilly to compete more directly with Denmark-based Novo Nordisk, which launched Wegovy in India on Tuesday with multiple dose strengths and an “easy-to-use” pen device.
India, with a rising number of diabetes and obesity cases, presents a major market for weight-loss drugs. A study published in the medical journal The Lancet ranks India among the top three countries globally for high obesity rates.
Lilly did not share pricing details. Each Mounjaro pen will have four fixed doses of 0.6 ml.
Mounjaro and Wegovy are part of a class of drugs known as GLP-1 receptor agonists. These help regulate blood sugar levels and slow digestion, which makes people feel full for longer periods.
In India, both companies are expected to face competition from domestic generic drugmakers that are working on lower-cost versions of Wegovy. The drug’s active ingredient, semaglutide, is set to go off patent in India next year.
(With inputs from Reuters)