New forum to support foreign  nurses and midwives in UK

A NEW forum has been relaunched to support foreign nurses and midwives working in the UK, many of whom face racism and discrimination.

More than 286,000 nurses, midwives and nursing associates – a third of the register – are black, Asian or from ethnic minority backgrounds. Despite their vital contribution to UK health services, many continue to encounter cultural barriers in their working lives, said the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC).

The Diaspora Registrant Associations Forum provides a space for the NMC to learn from overseas professionals' experiences and ensure regulation supports them properly.

It includes senior representatives from diaspora associations across the UK, spanning African, Caribbean, South Asian, East Asian, European, Middle Eastern, refugee and faith-based networks.

The refreshed forum met for the first time on January 11 to discuss the NMC's strategic priorities, including fitness to practise improvements and reviews of professional standards.

Tracey MacCormack, chair of the forum and assistant director for midwifery at the NMC, said: "A third of nursing and midwifery professionals are now Black, Asian or minority ethnic, making it vital that we understand the experiences and challenges they face so we can better support them."

"By working collaboratively through the forum, we can identify emerging issues earlier and act on them in a timely way."

Herbert Mwebe, director of Uganda Nurses and Midwives Association UK, welcomed the relaunch, saying it provides "space to dialogue and have frank discussions with the NMC" on challenges affecting overseas professionals.

According to a statement, the forum will also contribute to the NMC's equality, diversity and inclusion strategy, ensuring regulatory processes respond to diverse experiences.