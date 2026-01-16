Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

New forum to support foreign  nurses and midwives in UK

As many as 286,000 black, Asian and minority ethnic professionals on UK nursing register

nurses

Chancellor Rachel Reeves (centre R), health secretary Wes Streeting (C) and prime minister Keir Starmer (centre L), pose for a selfie photograph with Nurses during a visit to University College London Hospital on November 26, 2025 in London, United Kingdom.

(Photo by Adrian Dennis - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasJan 16, 2026
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

A NEW forum has been relaunched to support foreign nurses and midwives working in the UK, many of whom face racism and discrimination.

More than 286,000 nurses, midwives and nursing associates – a third of the register – are black, Asian or from ethnic minority backgrounds. Despite their vital contribution to UK health services, many continue to encounter cultural barriers in their working lives, said the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC).

The Diaspora Registrant Associations Forum provides a space for the NMC to learn from overseas professionals' experiences and ensure regulation supports them properly.

It includes senior representatives from diaspora associations across the UK, spanning African, Caribbean, South Asian, East Asian, European, Middle Eastern, refugee and faith-based networks.

The refreshed forum met for the first time on January 11 to discuss the NMC's strategic priorities, including fitness to practise improvements and reviews of professional standards.

Tracey MacCormack, chair of the forum and assistant director for midwifery at the NMC, said: "A third of nursing and midwifery professionals are now Black, Asian or minority ethnic, making it vital that we understand the experiences and challenges they face so we can better support them."

"By working collaboratively through the forum, we can identify emerging issues earlier and act on them in a timely way."

Herbert Mwebe, director of Uganda Nurses and Midwives Association UK, welcomed the relaunch, saying it provides "space to dialogue and have frank discussions with the NMC" on challenges affecting overseas professionals.

According to a statement, the forum will also contribute to the NMC's equality, diversity and inclusion strategy, ensuring regulatory processes respond to diverse experiences.

nursing and midwifery councilnhs nursesforeign nurses

Related News

Mohan Lal Mittal, father of Lakshmi Mittal, dies aged 99
News

Mohan Lal Mittal, father of Lakshmi Mittal, dies aged 99

maternal deaths
News

UK maternal deaths rise despite Tory pledge to cut rates

Robert Jenrick
News

Robert Jenrick defects to Reform hours after Tory sacking

Charlie Massey​
News

Minority doctors in NHS still face unfair barriers, report warns

More For You

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us