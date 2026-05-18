Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Nandy attacks Streeting over call to rejoin EU

Nandy said: “If rejoining the EU is the answer, then essentially what we’re saying to people is ‘life was fine in 2015, we just need to go back there’.”

Nandy-Streeting

Nandy said: ''If rejoining the EU is the answer, then essentially what we’re saying to people is ‘life was fine in 2015, we just need to go back there’.”

Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMay 18, 2026
Vivek Mishra

Vivek Mishra is an assistant editor at Eastern Eye covering British Asian affairs and developments in UK and South Asian politics. With 14 years of experience in digital journalism, his interests include politics, international relations, business, current affairs and sports.

See Full Bio
Follow:

LISA NANDY has accused Wes Streeting of risking a return to the “Brexit wars” after he called for Britain to rejoin the European Union.

Speaking to Sky News’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips, the Culture Secretary said the Labour government had been trying to take a “pragmatic approach” to relations with Europe instead of “reopening the Brexit wars”.

In a speech on Saturday, Streeting said he would stand in any future Labour leadership contest and campaign for Britain to rejoin the EU. The former health secretary said leaving the bloc had been a “catastrophic mistake” and called for a new “special relationship” with Europe.

Nandy said: “If rejoining the EU is the answer, then essentially what we’re saying to people is ‘life was fine in 2015, we just need to go back there’.”

ALSO READ: Wes Streeting enters race to challenge Keir Starmer

She added that voters in places including Wigan, Ashton, Winstanley and Makerfield would say “that is absolutely not the case”.

Nandy later told the BBC that Streeting’s decision was “a bit odd”.

The comments come as Labour faces a possible leadership contest. Streeting resigned from the Cabinet last week and criticised Keir Starmer’s leadership.

Andy Burnham is also expected to enter the race if he wins the Makerfield by-election, while Angela Rayner is also being discussed as a possible contender.

Kemi Badenoch said Labour was trying to “refight wars which were settled a long time ago”. Reform UK is also expected to target Burnham’s pro-EU position in the Makerfield campaign.

The Telegraph first reported comments from Burnham allies saying he still supported rejoining the EU in future.

brexitlabour partylisa nandyuk politicswes streeting

Related News

india-uk-trade-deal
News

India-UK trade deal stalls over Britain's new steel import rules

london-far-right-protest
News

London braces for biggest far-right rally in years

imam-sexual-abuse
News

Former imam jailed for rape and child sexual offences

andy-burnham-parliament
News

Burnham's path back to parliament falters as MPs refuse to stand aside

More For You

Pension saving gap

Women nearing retirement in Britain have median private pension savings of £81,000 compared with £156,000 for men

iStock

Women in Britain retire with nearly half the pension savings of men, commission finds

  • Women nearing retirement in Britain have median private pension savings of £81,000 compared with £156,000 for men.
  • The Pensions Commission says career breaks, childcare responsibilities and part-time work are widening the gap.
  • Britain has the second-largest gender pension gap among wealthy OECD countries, behind only Japan.

Women in Britain are approaching retirement with almost half the private pension savings of men, according to the revived Pensions Commission, which is expected to urge ministers to make closing the gender pension gap a central part of future pension reforms.

The commission’s interim report on the future of Britain’s retirement system, expected this week, is likely to warn that the gap in pension wealth risks pushing more women into financial insecurity later in life while adding pressure to public finances.

Keep ReadingShow less