Why BTS won't compete at the 2027 Grammys despite a new K-pop category

Highlights

BTS have chosen not to submit their music for consideration at the 2027 Grammy Awards.

The decision comes weeks after the Recording Academy introduced a Best Asian Pop Music Performance category.

The group said they want their music to be judged without being defined by language or region.

BTS surprised fans on Wednesday by announcing they will not submit their music for consideration at the 69th Grammy Awards, even as the Recording Academy expands its recognition of Asian music with a new award category.

The decision has raised questions about why the global K-pop phenomenon would step back from music's biggest awards after years of campaigning for greater recognition.

Why are BTS skipping the Grammys?

In a statement shared across all seven members' Instagram accounts, BTS said the decision was driven by how they want their music to be recognised.

"We have decided not to submit for Grammy consideration this year. We hope our music can be heard and loved for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language. We thank Army and everyone who has always stood by us."

Rather than entering the awards race, the group indicated they would prefer their work to be evaluated without distinctions based on where it comes from or the language in which it is performed.

What is the new Grammy category?

The announcement comes just over a month after the Recording Academy introduced the Best Asian Pop Music Performance category.

According to the Academy, the award recognises artistic excellence in Asian pop performances originating from or widely recognised in Asian markets, including K-pop, J-pop and C-pop, featuring meaningful use of one or more Asian languages.

The category is intended to acknowledge the growing global influence of Asian pop music. However, BTS' statement suggests the group does not want its work separated into a regional category.

Have BTS been nominated before?

Yes. BTS have received several Grammy nominations over the years, including in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video categories, but they have never won.

All seven members have also been voting members of the Recording Academy since 2019.

Their decision to opt out comes despite expectations that their latest album, Arirang, could strengthen their chances after topping Billboard's albums chart following the group's reunion after military service.

What's next for BTS?

The group are currently on their World Tour Arirang, having recently completed the European leg in Paris.

They also performed at the FIFA World Cup 2026 final halftime show alongside Madonna, Shakira and Justin Bieber, before returning to the United States for the next leg of their tour beginning on August 1.

While BTS have chosen not to enter the 2027 Grammys, their statement is likely to spark a wider conversation about how international artists are recognised at major Western awards ceremonies and whether music should be categorised by language or geography.