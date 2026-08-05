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Apple's 20th anniversary iPhone could be its biggest redesign since the iPhone X

Leaks suggest Apple's 2027 flagship may feature larger displays, a near bezel-free design and under-display Face ID

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Leaks suggest Apple may be planning a major design overhaul for its 20th anniversary iPhone

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Teena Jose
By Teena JoseAug 05, 2026
Teena Jose

Teena Jose is a business journalist at Eastern Eye specialising in British Asian business and the UK property market. She reports on market trends, economic developments and business leaders, while also producing daily digital video content on business and finance.

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  • Apple is reportedly testing 6.4-inch and 7-inch displays for the iPhone 20 Pro models.
  • The anniversary iPhone is rumoured to feature a quad-curved design with slimmer bezels and under-display Face ID.
  • Apple has not confirmed any of the reported specifications.

Apple could be preparing its most significant iPhone redesign in a decade, with early leaks suggesting the company's 20th anniversary iPhone may arrive with larger displays, a new edge-to-edge design and several hardware upgrades.

According to information shared by Digital Chat Station, a well-known technology tipster on Weibo, Apple is testing a 6.4-inch display for the iPhone 20 Pro and a 7-inch display for the iPhone 20 Pro Max. If the rumours prove accurate, these would become the largest Pro iPhones Apple has released.

The devices are expected to debut in September 2027, coinciding with 20 years since the original iPhone was introduced. While Apple has not confirmed any plans, the milestone has fuelled speculation that the company could be preparing a major design refresh, much like it did with the launch of the iPhone X during the iPhone's 10th anniversary in 2017.

A bigger screen may be only part of the story

The reported display increase is relatively modest compared with current models. Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and the rumoured iPhone 18 Pro are both expected to feature 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays. However, leaks suggest the anniversary models could also adopt an entirely new design rather than simply increasing screen size.

According to Digital Chat Station, Apple is testing a quad-curved display that wraps around all four edges of the phone, creating a more seamless appearance with significantly slimmer visible bezels. Reports also suggest the company could move its Face ID sensors beneath the display, reducing the size of the Dynamic Island or potentially removing much of it altogether.

If introduced, the changes would represent Apple's biggest visual redesign since the iPhone X replaced the Home button with an all-screen display.

Several hardware upgrades are also rumoured

Beyond the redesigned display, the anniversary iPhone is expected to receive a series of hardware improvements.

Leaks suggest Apple could replace traditional mechanical buttons with solid-state controls built into the frame, allowing different functions depending on how firmly users press them.

Other reported upgrades include a thinner and brighter OLED display with improved power efficiency, Apple's second-generation 2-nanometre processor and a new silicon-anode battery designed to extend battery life without increasing the phone's thickness.

None of these features has been confirmed by Apple, and the specifications are likely to evolve before the devices enter production.

As with all early leaks, the reported design and hardware changes should be treated as preliminary until Apple officially unveils its next-generation iPhone lineup
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