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Apple briefly removes Telegram over guideline breach before restoring app

The messaging app briefly disappeared from App Store searches before Apple and Telegram offered different pieces of the story

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Telegram was restored to Apple's App Store after a brief global disruption

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Teena Jose
By Teena JoseAug 04, 2026
Teena Jose

Teena Jose is a business journalist at Eastern Eye specialising in British Asian business and the UK property market. She reports on market trends, economic developments and business leaders, while also producing daily digital video content on business and finance.

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  • Telegram briefly disappeared from Apple App Store search results before being restored.
  • Apple said the removal followed the discovery of child sexual abuse material that violated its guidelines.
  • A viral Telegram post fuelled online speculation, but no evidence has linked it to the brief removal.

Telegram briefly disappeared from Apple App Store search results worldwide, leaving users wondering whether the messaging platform had been removed altogether. Although the app was restored within hours, the interruption triggered widespread discussion online after Apple confirmed it had temporarily taken action over content that breached its safety guidelines.

The incident also drew attention because it came shortly after a viral post from Telegram's official X account, prompting speculation on social media about whether the two events were connected. Neither Apple nor Telegram has suggested there was any link.

According to Anadolu Agency, Telegram vanished from App Store search results worldwide before later reappearing. Some users also reported that search results remained inconsistent for a period even after the app's dedicated App Store page had returned.

The timing attracted attention because Telegram had earlier posted on X, "crazy that we're gonna get GTA 6 before the full Epstein files." The post quickly gained thousands of reactions, with several users suggesting the app's disappearance was linked to the message.

One user claimed, "This tweet got you removed from the Apple App Store," while others made similar comments, as quoted in news reports. However, neither Apple nor Telegram has provided any evidence to support those claims.

Telegram founder Pavel Durov did not publicly comment on the brief disruption. The application remained available throughout on Google's Play Store, meaning Android users were unaffected.

Apple points to guideline violation

Apple later confirmed that Telegram had been temporarily removed after its review identified content that violated its policies prohibiting child sexual abuse material.

An Apple spokesperson reportedly said the app was restored after Telegram "promptly removed the content" and banned the account responsible for posting it. The company did not provide further details about the content or explain why the app disappeared from search results globally.

Telegram, which says it has more than one billion monthly active users, responded on X by highlighting its zero-tolerance policy towards child sexual abuse material. The company said it has blocked nearly 338,000 groups and channels linked to such content this year.

Responding to Apple's explanation, Telegram questioned whether the same standard would be applied consistently across all communication apps, according to posts shared on X.

The incident has also reignited debate over how app stores should handle platforms hosting user-generated content. Tim Sweeney, chief executive of Epic Games, reportedly questioned whether temporarily removing an app used by more than a billion people because of content posted by an individual user could be applied consistently to other messaging services, including Apple's own iMessage.

The latest episode is not Telegram's first run-in with Apple's App Store. In 2018, Apple temporarily removed the app after concerns over inappropriate content. Telegram said the issues were addressed before the application was restored.

Telegram has also faced growing scrutiny from regulators over its moderation practices. In April, UK communications regulator Ofcom opened an investigation into evidence suggesting child sexual abuse material had been shared on the platform. Telegram denied the allegations and said it had "virtually eliminated" the public spread of such material using automated detection systems. Earlier this year, Australia's online safety regulator also fined the company for delaying responses to questions about measures taken to tackle child abuse material and violent extremist content.

app storeapplechild sexual abuseguidelinestelegram removal
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