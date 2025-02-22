Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Apple to end advanced data protection for UK users

The company said new users in the UK will not have access to ADP, and existing users will have to disable the feature. The decision follows reports that the UK government had requested global access to Apple users' data.

Apple-London-Reuters

People walk past an Apple store in London on January 13, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeFeb 22, 2025
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

APPLE announced on Friday that it will no longer offer its full end-to-end encryption feature, Advanced Data Protection (ADP), for users in the United Kingdom.

The company said new users in the UK will not have access to ADP, and existing users will have to disable the feature.

ADP ensures that only account holders can access their stored content, such as photos and documents, using end-to-end encryption.

The decision follows reports that the UK government had requested global access to Apple users' data.

The Washington Post reported earlier this month that the UK had issued "a secret government order" requiring Apple to create a "back door" to allow authorities to access user data worldwide.

Many technology companies rely on encryption to protect user privacy, and providing access to law enforcement has been a long-standing point of contention.

Apple reaffirmed its stance against weakening security. "As we have said many times before, we have never built a backdoor or master key to any of our products or services and we never will," the company said.

The UK's interior ministry declined to comment, stating, "We do not comment on operational matters." However, a British official, speaking anonymously to the Post, said the right to privacy was not absolute and that "lawful access" systems could still be secure.

UK law and encryption debate

The UK's request was made under a 2016 law that allows police and authorities to compel companies to collect data for criminal investigations.

Officials argue that strong encryption can shield criminals, including terror suspects and child abusers, from law enforcement.

Apple expressed disappointment over the decision, stating, "We are gravely disappointed that the protections provided by ADP will not be available to our customers in the UK given the continuing rise of data breaches and other threats to customer privacy."

End-to-end encryption prevents law enforcement from intercepting messages, allowing only the sender and recipient to access their content.

While authorities argue this protects criminals, civil rights advocates and cybersecurity experts maintain encryption is necessary to guard against unauthorised surveillance and cyber threats.

Matthew Sinclair, senior director at the Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA), described the development as "a worrying step backwards."

He said, "Law enforcement authorities should be working with companies to help protect people's privacy against growing global threats, not forcing them to scrap important security improvements."

Apple said it remains "committed to offering our users the highest level of security for their personal data and are hopeful that we will be able to do so in the future" in the UK.

(With inputs from AFP)

advanced data protectionappleapple ukchild abuserscybersecurity expertsencryptionlaw enforcementpersonal dataphotosprivacy rightssecuritysurveillanceunited kingdom

Related News

Yvette-Cooper
Featured

Government to introduce new laws on child exploitation, cuckooing

Manas Shah on his acting journey, challenges, and Gujarati cinema
TV

Manas Shah on his acting journey, challenges, and Gujarati cinema

Pakistani child maid 'murdered' over missing chocolate
Asia

Pakistani child maid 'murdered' over missing chocolate

Bradford workshops tackle ethnic bias in accessing palliative services
UK

Bradford workshops tackle ethnic bias in accessing palliative services

More For You

hair growth

Stronger roots, thicker strands—your hair growth journey starts now

Amazon

10 best hair growth products for 2025: Top-rated picks for thicker, fuller & healthier hair!

Hair thinning? Slow growth? A receding hairline creeping in faster than you'd like? You’re not alone—hair loss is one of the biggest beauty concerns today, and the right serum can be a total game-changer. With the plethora of hair growth products available in the UK, it's essential to identify those that truly deliver results.

Whether you’re dealing with breakage, postpartum shedding, or searching for a science-backed powerhouse or a plant-based miracle worker, we’ve rounded up the 10 best hair growth serums of 2025.

Keep ReadingShow less
Coca-Cola-Pakistan-Reuters

A worker pushes a shopping trolley at a store, near the latest Coca-Cola marketing campaign counter, in Karachi, Pakistan, on February 20. (Photo: Reuters)

Coca-Cola uses tape-ball cricket to compete with Pepsi in Pakistan

COCA-COLA is aiming to gain attention during Pakistan’s biggest cricket event in nearly 30 years, looking to challenge Pepsi, the official sponsor of the national team, by tapping into the country's passion for tape-ball cricket.

Pakistan is hosting the ICC Champions Trophy, marking a major international cricket event in the country after decades.

Keep ReadingShow less
International Finance Corporation chief Makhtar Diop

International Finance Corporation chief Makhtar Diop

Getty Images

World Bank arm plans £1.5bn annual investment to boost Pakistan’s infrastructure

THE World Bank’s private investment arm is increasing equity investments and eyeing large-scale infrastructure financing in Pakistan, in an investment plan that could unlock $2 billion (£1.5bn) annually over a decade, the institution’s chief told Reuters last Friday (14).

International Finance Corporation chief Makhtar Diop’s maiden visit to Pakistan follows the World Bank’s plans to allocate up to $20bn (£15.8bn) for Pakistan under a Country Partnership Framework announced in January, with the IFC also slotted to invest the same amount.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump tesla

Trump made the comments as he pushed for higher tariffs on imports. (Photo: Getty Images)

Trump calls potential Tesla factory in India ‘very unfair’ to US

Former US president Donald Trump has said it would be unfair to the US if Tesla, owned by Elon Musk, built a factory in India to bypass the country's tariffs.

Trump made the comments as he pushed for higher tariffs on imports.

Keep ReadingShow less
qatar-india

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi said he had a 'very productive meeting' with the Qatari emir, who was in India for a two-day visit. (Photo: X/@narendramodi)

Qatar to invest £7.94 billion in India across key sectors

QATAR has committed to investing £7.94 billion in India across multiple sectors, according to a joint statement issued by both nations on Tuesday.

The announcement followed the visit of Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, to New Delhi.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc