UK court refuses bail to Indian captain of seized oil tanker

AN INDIAN captain accused of violating UK sanctions on Russian oil was denied bail by a court in London on Thursday.

Ajay Pant, 38, appeared before the court after being charged with "directly or indirectly supplying or delivering by ship prohibited oil (or) oil products from Russia to a third country during June 2026".

Pant was the captain of the oil tanker Smyrtos, which was intercepted by British armed forces in the English Channel on June 14 in the first UK-led operation of its kind.

The tanker is alleged to be part of Russia's shadow fleet, used to transport oil while avoiding sanctions imposed after Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Pant appeared via video-link wearing a grey T-shirt. The court denied him bail over concerns he could abscond or receive assistance from Russia to flee.

He was remanded in custody ahead of a possible jury trial beginning on December 15. The offence carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

His wife also attended the hearing via video-link.

According to prosecutors, Pant was the "master of the ship" and had "knowledge of the cargo", which amounted to around 98,000 tonnes of oil.

The vessel sailed under the Cameroon flag but was described by the British government as "stateless". The court heard it had been in Russia on June 5.

The tanker was owned by a Hong Kong-based company.

During an earlier hearing, Pant's lawyer James Diamond said his client had no previous convictions and was "simply following orders" as an employee of the vessel's owner.

The British government has sanctioned hundreds of vessels suspected of being part of Russia's shadow fleet. These vessels are banned from using UK ports and services.

In March, the UK announced its forces would be allowed to board and seize suspected shadow fleet vessels passing through British waters.

The move followed the easing of restrictions by Washington on Russian oil to reduce prices that had risen during the US-Israel war against Iran.

France, Belgium, Finland and other European countries have also seized vessels suspected of breaching sanctions and being part of the shadow fleet.

(With inputs from AFP)