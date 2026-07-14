Alia Bhatt says one thing about 'Tumbbad' convinced her to join the sequel

Highlights

Alia Bhatt says the original Tumbbad stayed with her long after she first watched it.

The actress has officially joined Tumbbad 2 alongside Sohum Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

She describes the sequel as an opportunity to be part of a "rich, mysterious and unforgettable" world.

Alia Bhatt has revealed what persuaded her to sign on for Tumbbad 2, saying the original film left a lasting impression on her and continued to resonate years after its release.

The actress, whose casting in the highly anticipated sequel has now been officially confirmed, said the film's unique world and enduring popularity made joining the franchise an easy decision.

'Tumbbad stayed with me'

Sharing her thoughts in a collaborative post with Sohum Shah and producer Amita Suresh Shah, Bhatt reflected on the impact the original Tumbbad had on her.

"Tumbbad has stayed with me ever since I first watched it," she said.

She added that few films create a world that feels as "original and immersive", and even fewer continue to grow in audiences' imagination years after their release.

"That's what makes this opportunity so exciting," she said.

Excited to join the Tumbbad universe

Bhatt described becoming part of the Tumbbad world as "incredibly special" and said she was looking forward to working with Sohum Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, whom she has admired for a long time.

She also expressed excitement about exploring a character within what she called a "rich, mysterious and unforgettable" story.

"I can't wait for audiences to experience what we're creating together," she added.

Fans welcome the announcement

The announcement was met with excitement from fans, with many praising Bhatt's move into the folk horror genre.

Several social media users described the casting as another major boost for the sequel, while others said her addition strengthened an already impressive cast.

Directed by Adesh Prasad, Tumbbad 2 is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 3, 2027, with Sohum Shah returning to lead the next chapter of the cult horror franchise.