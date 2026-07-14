Andy Serkis says AI won't replace traditional filmmaking in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum'

Highlights

Andy Serkis says AI-assisted de-ageing will be used only to support the film, not replace traditional filmmaking.

The director confirmed every shot will still be created using conventional production methods.

The Hunt for Gollum will combine practical effects, miniatures and prosthetics with modern visual technology.

Andy Serkis has sought to reassure fans that The Lord of the Rings The Hunt for Gollum will remain rooted in traditional filmmaking, despite using AI-assisted technology to help de-age some returning characters.

Speaking to Variety, the director said machine learning would form part of the production process, but stressed that it would be used as a supporting tool rather than taking over the creative work behind the film.

The upcoming prequel reunites members of the original The Lord of the Rings cast more than 25 years after Peter Jackson's trilogy first reached cinemas.

AI will support, not replace, filmmaking

Serkis said the production would use machine learning to assist with de-ageing some characters, although he did not reveal which returning cast members would undergo the process.

He echoed Peter Jackson's view that AI can be valuable when used responsibly and not in ways that exploit people, cause harm or spread misinformation.

The filmmaker also dismissed the idea that the film would rely on AI-generated imagery.

"Every shot is created in a traditional way," he said.

Practical effects remain at the heart of the film

While confirming the use of modern technology, Serkis said one of his main priorities was to preserve the practical filmmaking techniques that helped define the original trilogy.

He explained that The Hunt for Gollum would bring together miniatures, prosthetics and other hands-on effects with digital tools.

"One of the things actually that I really wanted to do with this film was to bring back all of the great filmmaking skills, from miniatures to prosthetics and marry them up," Serkis said.

"I like it when you mix up different filmmaking techniques."

Building on Middle-earth's visual legacy

Serkis pointed to innovations from the original The Lord of the Rings films, including software developed to give thousands of CGI orcs individual behaviours instead of identical movements.

He described that technology as an early example of how digital tools could enhance storytelling without replacing traditional craftsmanship.

With The Hunt for Gollum, Serkis said the goal is to continue that approach by blending established filmmaking methods with newer technology, rather than allowing one to overshadow the other.