UK censor clears Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ as India release remains uncertain

Highlights

British Board of Film Classification clears Jana Nayagan with a 15 rating



Film approved in the UK despite certification delays in India



BBFC flags strong violence, sexual violence references, and injury detail



Madras High Court seeks records as CBFC clearance remains pending



UK clearance comes through

While Jana Nayagan remains embroiled in a certification dispute in India, the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) has cleared Vijay’s final film for release in the UK. The BBFC classified the film as suitable for audiences aged 15 and above on January 6, a day before the Madras High Court resumed hearings on the stalled CBFC process.

The clearance comes as producers await a decision in India ahead of the film’s planned January 9 release.

Why the BBFC rated the film 15

According to the BBFC, Jana Nayagan contains “strong bloody violence, injury detail and sexual violence references”. The board’s synopsis describes the film as an action thriller centred on a man who takes on corrupt officials and an arms dealer intent on creating chaos and division.

The BBFC assessment records high levels of violence, sexual violence references and injury detail, with moderate depictions of threat, horror, sex, discrimination, drugs, suicide and self-harm. The classification allows the film to be screened theatrically across the UK without further cuts.

Violence and themes highlighted by the BBFC

The BBFC’s content report details a wide range of violent material, including beheadings, gunfights and scenes involving improvised weapons. The film addresses themes such as terrorism, drug trafficking and violence against women, with characters shown being threatened with guns or knives and subjected to abduction.

The board also flagged scenes implying drug use, including the presence of bags of white powder, as well as references to pornography viewed on a mobile phone. One sequence shows a man briefly contemplating suicide, while another depicts bloodied bodies following a terrorist attack.

In its notes, the BBFC said the film portrays bereavement and grief in the aftermath of violence and includes references to racial discrimination. It cited scenes in which a militia group fires at targets labelled “Indians”, alongside depictions of villains attempting to create division based on race, caste, and religion.

Depiction of sexual violence

The classification also refers to scenes involving sexual threat and violence. One sequence implies a sexual assault on a young woman, who is later thrown from a moving vehicle. Another shows a police officer falsely arresting a woman in what the BBFC described as a sexually threatening situation.

The board further noted a scene in which a character speaks to schoolchildren about sexual abuse, encouraging them to report inappropriate touching.

Certification dispute continues in India

In contrast to the UK clearance, Jana Nayagan has yet to receive certification from the Central Board of Film Certification in India. KVN Productions approached the Madras High Court after being informed on January 5 that the film had been referred to a revising committee following a complaint alleging it hurt religious sentiments.

The producers have told the court that the CBFC had already viewed the film in December and indicated it would receive a “UA 16+” certificate, subject to cuts that were subsequently made. They argue that reopening the process just days before release is arbitrary.

The High Court has directed the CBFC to submit the complaint that led to the delay, while also questioning the urgency surrounding the planned January 9 release. The producers said nearly ₹500 crore has been invested in the film, raising concerns about financial and reputational fallout if certification is not resolved in time.