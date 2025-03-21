“I sent Aryan Khan water and cigarettes in jail, protected him from the mafia”: Ajaz Khan’s explosive jail claims

Ajaz Khan, who was incarcerated in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail in 2021 for a drug-related case, has made sensational claims about his time behind bars. In a recent interview, he stated that he played a crucial role in protecting Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, and businessman Raj Kundra during their respective jail terms. His comments have sparked debate, with many questioning the validity of his statements.
Ajaz claimed that during Aryan Khan’s brief stay in jail following the high-profile cruise drug case, he ensured the young star kid’s safety from criminal elements. According to him, the prison housed around 3,500 inmates, making it a dangerous environment for someone like Aryan. In a recent interview, Ajaz stated, “I helped Aryan Khan. I sent him water and cigarettes. That’s all you can do for someone in jail. And yes, I also protected him from gangsters and the mafia.”
The claim has raised eyebrows, especially since Aryan was in jail for only 26 days and was placed in a separate barrack with strict surveillance. The actor’s comments have fuelled speculation about whether he genuinely assisted Aryan or if he is merely seeking attention by invoking Shah Rukh Khan’s name.
Ajaz also mentioned that Raj Kundra, arrested in connection with a pornography-related case, was dependant on him for basic amenities. “Raj used to ask me for water, biscuits, and cigarettes. Normal water was allowed but not bottled water. I managed to get it for him. It was a tough time for him,” he claimed.
Interestingly, Ajaz expressed disappointment with Kundra for not acknowledging his help. He criticised Raj’s film UT69, which depicted his prison experience, accusing him of omitting key details, including the alleged support Ajaz provided. “He didn’t show the reality of what happened in jail. He forgot the people who helped him,” he said, hinting at a personal grudge.
Aryan Khan spotted leaving the NCB office in Mumbai following his bail in the high-profile drug caseGetty Images
Many netizens and industry insiders view Ajaz’s statements as an attempt to stay relevant in the media. Critics argue that using high-profile names like Aryan Khan and Raj Kundra to grab headlines is a common tactic, and without concrete proof, his claims remain questionable.
Neither Aryan nor Raj Kundra has responded to Ajaz’s statements, choosing to maintain silence. Meanwhile, Ajaz continues to make waves with his controversial remarks, but whether his claims hold any truth remains a mystery.