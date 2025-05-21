Manchester venue launches UK’s first National Beer Garden Day on 22 May

Society, a food and drink venue in Manchester, has announced the launch of the UK’s first official National Beer Garden Day. The inaugural event is set to take place on Thursday 22 May 2025 and aims to celebrate the long-standing British tradition of enjoying drinks outdoors.

Located in the heart of Manchester city centre, Society is known for its beer garden, which is situated beside a secluded fountain and features over 40 taps offering a wide variety of drinks. The venue has now designated 22 May as an annual date to recognise the social and cultural value of beer gardens across the UK.

To mark the occasion, Society will offer a special ‘National Beer Garden Day Bar Tab’ to the first customer who visits the venue and says “Happy National Beer Garden Day” at the bar. The tab will be valid for use at the venue on the day of the event.

The initiative encourages people nationwide to visit their local beer gardens with friends, family, or colleagues to make the most of the warmer weather and longer evenings. Whether opting for a pint, a cider, a cocktail, or a soft drink, participants are also being invited to share photos of their beer garden experience on social media using the hashtag #NationalBeerGardenDay. Society plans to feature selected images on its own social media platforms.

Despite Manchester’s reputation for rainy weather, the city ranks second in the UK, after London, for outdoor drinking and dining, based on popularity and availability of venues. This strong local enthusiasm for al fresco socialising was a key reason behind Society’s decision to launch the national initiative from the city.

Nick Gregory, co-founder of Society, said: “We’ve always been blown away by how popular our beer garden is here in Manchester. It’s truly admirable to see how even the most fleeting sunshine brings our fantastic Society fans outside to enjoy their pints by the fountain. We thought that spirit should be celebrated alongside the national endeavour of beer garden enjoyment and hence National Beer Garden Day was born. We’ll see you in the beer garden!”

The launch comes at a time when UK pubs often benefit significantly from good weather. According to the British Beer and Pub Association, heatwaves can bring in up to £30 million in additional income for the industry. Beer gardens are not only seen as a place to enjoy drinks but are also considered important community spaces for social interaction and leisure.

As part of preparations for the day, Society has made several improvements to its outdoor area, including adding more tables and chairs and updating the surrounding planters. These changes aim to enhance the overall experience for visitors and better integrate the garden into its setting by the Rochdale Canal Lake.

To coincide with the event and the arrival of lighter evenings, Society is offering a range of seasonal drinks on tap. These include the Stargazer, a fruity and tangy sour IPA; the Peach Cooler Shaker, which blends peach, apricot, and milk sugars; and a distinctive White Chocolate and Raspberry Stout. Although the stout appears clear like a pale ale, it delivers the rich, sweet flavour typically associated with darker beers.

The organisers hope National Beer Garden Day will become a recurring event, encouraging people across the country to embrace outdoor socialising and support their local pubs and bars.

The event is open to all and does not require registration or tickets. Participation simply involves visiting a beer garden of choice and enjoying a drink in celebration of the occasion.