Heidi Klum Venice Film Festival look with daughter Leni reignites criticism over mother-daughter lingerie fashion partnership

Heidi Klum and daughter Leni walked the Venice Film Festival red carpet in matching corset-style gowns.

The supermodel opted for a blush pink silk design, while Leni wore an inky black version.

Both gowns were created by Italian lingerie brand Intimissimi, for which they are ambassadors.

The mother-daughter duo previously fronted a controversial campaign for the same brand.

Heidi Klum's Venice Film Festival appearances always generate headlines, but this year she doubled the impact by walking the red carpet with her daughter Leni. The pair stunned in co-ordinated gowns from Italian intimates brand Intimissimi, bringing high fashion and red carpet glamour together in one of the festival’s most talked-about moments. Their matching corset silhouettes highlighted the duo’s modelling credentials and added a striking family twist to the opening night of the prestigious event.

Heidi and Leni Klum pose together in co-ordinated Intimissimi gowns at the Venice Film Festival Instagram/heidiklum





What did Heidi Klum wear at the Venice Film Festival?

For the opening night on 27 August, Heidi Klum chose a blush pink silk gown featuring corseted boning, a plunging neckline and a sheer bodice. The dress also showcased a dramatic thigh-high slit and hip cut-out, adding a lingerie-inspired edge. She paired the look with diamond chokers and styled her hair in rocker-style waves with new bangs, completing a striking combination of Old Hollywood glamour and modern sensuality.

Arriving at the festival by boat, Heidi shared behind-the-scenes photographs on social media showing her preparation at her Venetian hotel. Her posts included affectionate moments with Leni, with the caption that she was “having the best time with my baby” at the festival.





How did Leni Klum’s look compare to her mother’s?

At just 21, Leni Klum is following closely in her mother’s modelling footsteps. On the red carpet she mirrored Heidi’s gown in a bold black version, also by Intimissimi. The design featured the same sheer corsetry and plunging neckline but offered a slightly younger twist, with symmetrical hip cut-outs and strappy sandals.

Leni accessorised her look with an emerald and diamond necklace, contrasting the darker gown with a pop of colour. She wore her hair in soft waves, echoing her mother’s style while adding her own youthful touch. Together, the pair created a co-ordinated but distinctive appearance that quickly became one of the highlights of the Venice Film Festival’s first night.

Leni Klum mirrors her mother’s red carpet style in a striking black corset gown at Venice Instagram/heidiklum





Why is the Heidi and Leni Klum appearance significant?

This Venice outing is not the first time the duo have collaborated with Intimissimi. In 2022, Heidi and Leni starred together in a lingerie campaign for the Italian brand, which received mixed reactions. Their latest red carpet moment is seen as an extension of that partnership, bringing the lingerie-inspired designs into a high-profile international film setting.

For Heidi, the event underlined her ongoing relevance in fashion, while for Leni it marked another high-profile step in her rising career. Their joint appearance shows the generational handover in the modelling world, with Leni carving her own identity while still closely linked to her mother’s legacy.





Which other stars were spotted at the Venice Film Festival?

The 82nd Venice Film Festival, which runs from 27 August to 6 September, attracted global stars to Italy’s most glamorous red carpet. Cate Blanchett, Tilda Swinton and Julia Roberts were also photographed arriving for premieres, with Roberts making headlines for her quirky cardigan covered in portraits of Italian director Luca Guadagnino.





The festival opened with the premiere of Paolo Sorrentino’s La Grazia, a drama exploring political and personal dilemmas in Italy. With its combination of star power, fashion statements and cinematic showcases, Venice once again affirmed its position as one of the world’s most influential cultural events.