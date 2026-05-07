Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

5 ways the Iran war could hit the economy harder in coming months

Maersk warns the real impact of the conflict may only start showing later this year.

uk-economy-growth-recession

The shipping giant said higher expenses may eventually be passed on to consumers

iStock
Teena Jose
By Teena JoseMay 07, 2026
Teena Jose

Teena Jose is a business journalist at Eastern Eye specialising in British Asian business coverage, with a particular focus on the UK property market. A postgraduate in financial journalism, she reports on market trends, hidden economic shifts and the financial realities shaping business ecosystem. Her work also includes profiling high-profile business leader for the Asian Business Awards, and conducting in-depth interviews across the UK business landscape. Alongside her reporting, she produces daily digital video content exploring business, property and economic developments.

See Full Bio
  • Maersk warned rising oil costs could sharply increase pressure on global trade.
  • The shipping giant said higher expenses may eventually be passed on to consumers.
  • Disruption in the Strait of Hormuz continues to weigh on supply chains and inflation fears.

The Iran war may have already rattled oil markets and global shipping routes, but one of the world’s biggest shipping companies believes the worst economic effects could still be ahead.

Maersk chief executive Vincent Clerc warned on May 7 that the conflict has become a “new wake-up call” for global trade, with rising fuel prices, disrupted shipping routes and weakening consumer demand expected to create deeper pressure in the coming months.

Speaking after the Danish shipping giant released its first-quarter earnings, Clerc reportedly said the industry was now facing massive energy-related costs that companies would struggle to absorb on their own.

Here are five ways the Iran war could hit the global economy harder later this year.

1. Rising fuel costs may start pushing up prices everywhere

The biggest immediate pressure point remains oil.

The conflict in the Middle East sent crude prices surging after disruption around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important shipping routes for oil and gas supplies. Although Brent crude slipped to around £74 ($93) a barrel on hopes of a possible US-Iran peace deal, prices remain far above levels seen before the conflict began.

Clerc said Maersk alone could face roughly £400 million ($500 million) in additional monthly costs if oil continues trading near the £80 ($100) mark, according to a CNBC report.

For shipping companies, fuel is one of the biggest operating expenses. As those costs rise, businesses across supply chains may eventually pass them on to customers through higher prices on imported goods, transport and logistics.

The fear now is that inflation, which had started cooling in several economies, could rise again if energy prices remain elevated for a prolonged period.

2. Supply chains are once again under pressure

The war has also disrupted global shipping movements at a time when supply chains were only beginning to stabilise after years of pandemic-related shocks.

Around a week after the conflict began on February 28, Maersk suspended two major shipping routes linking the Middle East with Asia and Europe, citing safety concerns for vessels and crew.

The Strait of Hormuz remains close to standstill conditions, forcing shipping firms to reroute cargo and rethink logistics strategies. Longer routes mean higher fuel consumption, delays in deliveries and increased operating costs.

Maersk, often viewed as a barometer for global trade activity, warned that geopolitics is now becoming the dominant force shaping the shipping and logistics environment.

The company said the Iran war has added “another layer of uncertainty” to an already fragile global economy.

3. Consumers could eventually start cutting spending

One of the bigger concerns for businesses is not just rising costs, but what happens if consumers finally start pulling back spending.

Clerc reportedly questioned whether households would continue absorbing higher prices once the impact spreads through supply chains and reaches everyday goods and services.

If transport, fuel and import costs continue climbing, companies fear weaker consumer demand in the second half of the year. That could create a ripple effect across retail, manufacturing and shipping industries.

Maersk warned consumer confidence has already weakened since the conflict began, adding to concerns about slower trade activity later in 2026.

4. Shipping companies may struggle despite higher freight rates

At first glance, shipping disruptions can sometimes push freight prices higher and temporarily boost revenues for transport firms.

But the situation may not remain favourable if fuel costs continue climbing faster than freight earnings.

Maersk reported underlying EBITDA of roughly £1.4 billion ($1.75 billion) for the first quarter, down 35 per cent from a year earlier, while revenue slipped 2.6 per cent to about £10.3 billion ($13 billion).

The company said lower freight rates and higher operating costs weighed heavily on its ocean shipping division.

Its shares fell nearly 3 per cent after the earnings release on May 7.

5. Businesses are being forced to rethink global trade strategies

Beyond immediate shipping disruption, the conflict is also reviving broader concerns about how vulnerable global trade networks have become.

Maersk said the Iran war, combined with recent US tariff measures, is forcing businesses to rethink how they build supply chains and protect themselves from geopolitical shocks.

The company maintained its full-year outlook, saying global container demand could still grow between 2 per cent and 4 per cent if oil prices stabilise and the conflict eases soon.

But it also warned that risks remain tilted to the downside and that “more adverse outcomes cannot be ruled out”.

For now, much of the global economy appears to be waiting to see whether the conflict cools — or whether the real economic fallout is only just beginning.

rising fuel costssupply chains disruptioneconomyiran war uncertaintyuk economy

Related News

elon-musk-spacex-chip-factory
Business

Elon Musk's SpaceX to build 'world's biggest chip factory' in Texas

Sri Lanka secures $1.73bn lifeline to absorb energy price shock
Business

Sri Lanka secures $1.73bn lifeline to absorb energy price shock

bank-of-england-hold-rates
Business

Bank of England set to hold rates amid Iran war fallout

ai-london-job-loss
Business

AI threatens more than a million London jobs, new report finds

More For You

Oil Prices

The British oil major reported adjusted earnings of £5 billion ($6.92 billion) for the first quarter

iStock

Shell’s war-driven profit surge reignites windfall tax calls from environmental groups

  • Shell reported quarterly profits of £5 billion ($6.92 billion), beating forecasts.
  • Rising oil prices during the Iran war boosted trading gains for energy majors.
  • Climate groups accused fossil fuel companies of profiting from global instability.

Shell has come under fresh criticism from environmental groups after the energy giant posted stronger-than-expected quarterly profits, helped by soaring oil prices during the Iran war and disruption across global energy markets.

The British oil major reported adjusted earnings of £5 billion ($6.92 billion) for the first quarter, surpassing analyst expectations and marking a sharp rise from the £2.4 billion ($3.26 billion) recorded in the previous quarter.

Keep ReadingShow less