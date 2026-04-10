US inflation rises in March as Iran war impact reaches consumers

US inflation rises to 3.3 per cent in March, driven by fuel costs.

Oil prices surge over 30 per cent amid Iran conflict, lifting transport and goods prices.

Rate cut hopes fade as inflation pressures persist and uncertainty grows.

The latest US inflation data is starting to reflect the ripple effects of the Iran war, with consumer prices rising 3.3 per cent in March, adding fresh pressure on households and complicating the outlook for interest rates. The spike, largely driven by surging oil prices, is now feeding into everyday costs, from fuel to flights.

Figures from the US Department of Labor show that prices rose sharply over the month, marking the biggest increase in nearly four years. The jump comes as global crude prices climbed more than 30 per cent during the conflict, pushing petrol costs above £3.20 per gallon ($4) for the first time in over three years.

That surge alone accounted for nearly three quarters of the monthly rise in inflation, with petrol prices jumping 21.2 per cent — the largest increase since records began in 1967. Over the past year, fuel costs are up 18.9 per cent, underlining how quickly energy markets have reacted to geopolitical tensions.

When oil shocks hit everyday spending

The immediate impact is already visible, but economists suggest this may only be the beginning. Higher diesel and jet fuel costs are expected to push up transport, logistics and travel prices in the coming months.

Airfares, for instance, rose 2.7 per cent in March, following an earlier increase in February. Airlines globally have begun raising ticket prices, citing higher fuel costs linked to the Iran conflict. At the same time, US carriers have also increased additional charges, including baggage fees.

Beyond travel, the knock-on effect is spreading across goods. Tariffs introduced under Donald Trump are continuing to filter through, lifting prices of everyday items such as clothing, household goods and vehicles. Businesses appear to be passing on at least part of these costs to consumers.

Still, not everything is moving in the same direction. Grocery prices dipped slightly over the month, falling 0.2 per cent, with items like cereals, dairy and eggs becoming cheaper. Used car prices also edged down by 0.4 per cent, offering some limited relief.

Rate cut hopes begin to fade

The bigger concern now is what this means for interest rates. The Federal Reserve has been trying to balance inflation control with slowing economic growth, but the latest data may complicate that task.

Minutes from the Fed’s March 17-18 meeting suggested that some policymakers are already considering the possibility of further rate hikes rather than cuts. The central bank has kept its benchmark rate in the 3.50 per cent to 3.75 per cent range, and rising inflation could make any shift lower harder to justify.

There is also a risk that sustained high prices could start to affect behaviour. Consumer sentiment has dropped sharply, with a recent survey showing confidence falling to 47.6 in early April, an all-time low. If households begin cutting back spending, it could weaken the labour market, which has so far remained relatively stable.

Some economists argue that could still open the door for rate cuts later in the year. Others are less convinced, pointing out that persistent inflation — especially from energy and transport — may keep pressure on policymakers to hold or even raise rates.

For now, the picture remains uncertain. The Iran ceasefire announced on April 10 has done little to fully stabilise markets, and much will depend on whether oil prices settle or continue to swing.