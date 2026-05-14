Europe air fares ‘inevitable’ to rise as jet fuel costs surge, says aviation chief

The head of the global aviation industry body says higher air fares in Europe are now “inevitable”.

Airlines are facing soaring jet fuel costs linked to disruption in the Middle East.

The aviation industry warns fuel supply pressure could continue into 2027.

Air fares across Europe are likely to rise over the coming months as airlines grapple with soaring jet fuel prices linked to disruption in the Middle East, according to the head of the global aviation industry body.

Willie Walsh, director general of the International Air Transport Association, reportedly said higher ticket prices had become “inevitable” because airlines would eventually be forced to pass rising fuel costs onto passengers.

While some carriers have recently lowered fares due to softer travel demand, Walsh reportedly warned the industry could not continue absorbing the additional costs indefinitely.

“Over time it’s inevitable that the high price of oil will be reflected in higher ticket prices,” Walsh reportedly said in a news report.

The warning comes as airlines across Britain and Europe deal with growing uncertainty around jet fuel supplies following disruption caused by the US-Israeli conflict with Iran.

Iran’s effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a major global shipping route, has pushed up oil and jet fuel prices and raised concerns about supply shortages during the peak summer travel season.

Airlines brace for expensive summer season

Europe and the UK remain heavily dependent on jet fuel imports from the Middle East, leaving airlines vulnerable to supply disruptions and volatile energy prices.

According to Walsh, airlines typically see around a 25 per cent increase in flights and fuel demand during July and August compared with quieter months earlier in the year.

He reportedly said the biggest concern now was whether enough alternative fuel supplies could be secured before travel demand peaks.

“I think the concern will be that if sufficient alternative supply isn’t sourced, there may be some shortages when we get into the peak summer period,” Walsh reportedly said.

Some long-haul flight prices have already started increasing as carriers respond to higher operating costs.

Even so, aviation executives and government officials have attempted to reassure travellers that widespread flight cancellations remain unlikely.

TUI chief executive Sebastian Ebel reportedly said he did not expect immediate fuel shortages, while UK Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said earlier in May that major disruption to summer holiday travel was not expected.

The UK government has also increased fuel imports from the US and boosted domestic refinery production in an effort to stabilise supply.

Fuel pressure may continue beyond 2026

Despite efforts to manage the situation, airline industry leaders believe the pressure may not ease quickly.

Walsh reportedly warned that fuel shortages and higher prices could continue well into 2027, even if shipping routes stabilise sooner.

Data from aviation analytics company Cirium showed airlines cancelled 296 departures from UK airports this month, equivalent to around 0.75 per cent of scheduled flights.

The European Union has meanwhile said there is no regulatory barrier preventing European airlines from using US-grade jet fuel, provided the transition is carefully managed.

Fuel remains one of the aviation sector’s largest operating expenses, meaning prolonged increases in oil prices usually feed directly into ticket costs.

For passengers, that could mean the cost of summer travel across Europe becoming steadily more expensive in the months ahead, even if major disruption at airports is avoided.