Unsettled UK weather today as rain returns after dry spell

The weather today across the UK is set to be changeable, marking a shift from the warm and dry conditions experienced in recent weeks. Forecasters are predicting a mix of sunshine, showers, and cooler temperatures as low-pressure systems move in from the west.

The Met Office says much of the country can expect intermittent rainfall and breezy conditions throughout the day, particularly in the west. Temperatures are expected to hover around the seasonal norm, between 14°C and 18°C.

Fire services have reported 100's of grass fires this year Getty

Meteorologist Dan Stroud described the situation as “unsettled” and noted that the weather today reflects a welcome break from the recent dry pattern. “It’s been very dry so far this April, with only 27.2mm of rain recorded—just 38% of the usual monthly total,” he said. “The rain is going to be fairly welcome news for gardeners.”

Early Tuesday began dry and bright in many areas, though showers are already developing in parts of Scotland and northern England. Cloud is expected to build across the west, with a band of rain moving across England and Wales by late afternoon. Gusty winds may accompany the rain in some areas.

Wednesday is forecast to bring clearer skies once the overnight rain moves on, with sunny intervals and a few isolated showers. A brief settled spell is expected on Thursday before another system brings further cloud and rain into the weekend.

While eastern regions may see the best of the sunshine later this week, much of the west is likely to remain under grey skies with occasional wet spells.

The dry weather in recent weeks has already contributed to a surge in wildfires across the UK, including major incidents in Wales, the Peak District, and Northern Ireland. Fire services have reported hundreds of grass fires this year, driven by above-average temperatures and dry conditions.