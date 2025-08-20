Hurricane Erin keeps bank holiday weather on a knife-edge

Highlights:

England, Wales, and Northern Ireland set for mostly dry conditions at the start of the long weekend



Temperatures climbing back into the low to mid-20s, though cooler along North Sea coasts



Bank holiday Monday outlook remains uncertain, with risk of rain in southern and western areas



Remnants of Hurricane Erin could influence unsettled weather after the weekend



A mixed outlook for the long weekend

The bank holiday weekend is approaching for England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, but the weather forecast carries a degree of uncertainty. While high pressure looks likely to dominate at first, unsettled conditions could follow, depending on the path of Hurricane Erin currently tracking through the Atlantic.

Saturday and Sunday: mostly settled

High pressure is expected to bring largely dry weather across much of the UK at the start of the long weekend. There should be some sunshine, with only isolated showers possible. After a cooler spell, temperatures will recover, climbing into the low to mid-20s Celsius. However, coastal areas along the North Sea are likely to stay cooler, with more cloud cover and a fresh onshore breeze.

Bank Holiday Monday: uncertainty grows

The forecast for Monday is less clear-cut. Some computer models indicate a continuation of largely settled conditions, while others suggest rain may push into southern and western regions. Forecasters emphasise that details will only become clearer nearer the time.

Influence of Hurricane Erin

Attention is also on Hurricane Erin, currently located east of the Bahamas. While the storm itself will not reach the UK, its remnants could impact the weather patterns in the North Atlantic. This may bring more unsettled conditions after the bank holiday, though the timing and extent remain uncertain.

A season of contrasts

This summer is shaping up to be one of the hottest on record, but the late August outlook highlights the variable nature of UK weather. With the Atlantic hurricane season now active, forecasts often carry greater uncertainty at this time of year.