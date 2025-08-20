Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Hurricane Erin keeps bank holiday weather on a knife-edge

Bank holiday Monday outlook remains uncertain

Hurricane Erin

The bank holiday weekend is approaching for England, Wales, and Northern Ireland

iStock
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 20, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • England, Wales, and Northern Ireland set for mostly dry conditions at the start of the long weekend
  • Temperatures climbing back into the low to mid-20s, though cooler along North Sea coasts
  • Bank holiday Monday outlook remains uncertain, with risk of rain in southern and western areas
  • Remnants of Hurricane Erin could influence unsettled weather after the weekend

A mixed outlook for the long weekend

The bank holiday weekend is approaching for England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, but the weather forecast carries a degree of uncertainty. While high pressure looks likely to dominate at first, unsettled conditions could follow, depending on the path of Hurricane Erin currently tracking through the Atlantic.

Saturday and Sunday: mostly settled

High pressure is expected to bring largely dry weather across much of the UK at the start of the long weekend. There should be some sunshine, with only isolated showers possible. After a cooler spell, temperatures will recover, climbing into the low to mid-20s Celsius. However, coastal areas along the North Sea are likely to stay cooler, with more cloud cover and a fresh onshore breeze.

Bank Holiday Monday: uncertainty grows

The forecast for Monday is less clear-cut. Some computer models indicate a continuation of largely settled conditions, while others suggest rain may push into southern and western regions. Forecasters emphasise that details will only become clearer nearer the time.

Influence of Hurricane Erin

Attention is also on Hurricane Erin, currently located east of the Bahamas. While the storm itself will not reach the UK, its remnants could impact the weather patterns in the North Atlantic. This may bring more unsettled conditions after the bank holiday, though the timing and extent remain uncertain.

A season of contrasts

This summer is shaping up to be one of the hottest on record, but the late August outlook highlights the variable nature of UK weather. With the Atlantic hurricane season now active, forecasts often carry greater uncertainty at this time of year.

dry conditionsengland wales northern irelandhurricane erinnorth sea coastsrisk of rainuk weather

Related News

India, China to resume flights, trade ties after 2020 border clash
News

India, China to resume flights, trade ties after 2020 border clash

Mumbai train services resume
News

Relief for Mumbai as train services resume after rain havoc

Epping council wins bid to remove asylum seekers from protest-hit hotel
News

Epping council wins bid to remove asylum seekers from protest-hit hotel

Inflation surges to 18-month high, services prices exceed forecasts
News

Inflation surges to 18-month high, services prices exceed forecasts

More For You

Man sentenced for racist death threat emails to Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak (Photo: Getty Images)

Man sentenced for racist death threat emails to Rishi Sunak

A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to 14 weeks' imprisonment and a two-year restraining order for sending racist death threats to Rishi Sunak in June last year, when he was the prime minister.

Liam Shaw from Birkenhead in Merseyside, pleaded guilty to sending two threatening and offensive emails to the public parliamentary email address of Sunak, MP for Richmond and Northallerton in Yorkshire, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

Keep ReadingShow less
Royal Navy names first Hindu chaplain
First Hindu chaplin Bhanu Attri (C) on the parade ground with fellow passing out cadets (Photo: Royal Navy)

Royal Navy names first Hindu chaplain

AN ASIAN officer has spoken of his “profound honour” after he was appointed as the first-ever Hindu chaplain in the Royal Navy.

Bhanu Attri, originally from Himachal Pradesh in north India, took over his new role last week and will offer spiritual support to fellow naval officers, based on the tenets of Hinduism.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sikh men

The victims, believed to be in their 60s and 70s, were taken to hospital after the incident and later discharged. (Photo for representation: iStock)

Three arrested over alleged racial attack on elderly Sikh men

THREE men have been arrested following a shocking attack on two elderly Sikh men outside Wolverhampton Railway Station, which is now being investigated as a racially-aggravated hate crime.

British Transport Police (BTP) confirmed on Monday (18) that the assault took place on Friday (15). The victims, believed to be in their 60s and 70s, were taken to hospital after the incident and later discharged.

Keep ReadingShow less
Asian Rich List UK economy

Chris Blackhurst

Getty Images

Asian Rich List shows value of migrant entrepreneurs to UK economy, says expert

BRITAIN needs more talented migrants who can create jobs and wealth in this country, a media expert has said, citing evidence from the latest edition of Eastern Eye’s Asian Rich List 2025.

Writing in the Independent on Saturday (16), Chris Blackhurst argued that “against the present backdrop of protests against immigration, the Asian Rich List illustrates that the UK has so much to be thankful for.” He added, “It is hard to imagine where the economy, wider society, would be without the loyalty, tenacity and public spirit of those on the list and the ones ascending fast. We urgently need more like them, not less.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Shiv Katha at Siddhashram in memory of Air India plane crash victims

Shiv Katha at Siddhashram in memory of Air India plane crash victims

Mahesh Liloriya

London. A five-day Shiv Katha has begun at the International Siddhashram Shakti Centre to honour the victims of the tragic Air India crash, with prayers offered for their eternal peace. The programme, running from 18 to 22 August, is being led by HH Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji with recitations by PP Shri Jogi Dada, and attended by devotees and dignitaries from India and abroad.

Opening the Katha, Shri Jogi Dada called it both a spiritual gathering and a heartfelt tribute to the passengers of the Ahmedabad–London flight. “Mahadev’s darshan equals a pilgrimage. It is inspiring to see the younger generation engaging in bhakti, which is vital for preserving our heritage."

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us