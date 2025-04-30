Your guide to UK bank holidays in 2025 and how to maximise your time off

Planning your annual leave around UK bank holidays can be a savvy way to extend your breaks without using excessive holiday entitlement. In 2025, the UK observes several bank holidays, varying slightly across England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland. By aligning your leave with these dates, you can enjoy longer periods off work.
UK-wide bank holidays in 2025
For England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, the following bank holidays are scheduled:
- New Year’s Day – Wednesday, 1 January
- Good Friday – Friday, 18 April
- Easter Monday – Monday, 21 April
- Early May Bank Holiday – Monday, 5 May
- Spring Bank Holiday – Monday, 26 May
- Summer Bank Holiday – Monday, 25 August
- Christmas Day – Thursday, 25 December
- Boxing Day – Friday, 26 December
Scotland observes a slightly different set of holidays:
- New Year’s Day – Wednesday, 1 January
- 2nd January – Thursday, 2 January
- Good Friday – Friday, 18 April
- Early May Bank Holiday – Monday, 5 May
- Spring Bank Holiday – Monday, 26 May
- Summer Bank Holiday – Monday, 4 August
- St Andrew’s Day (substitute day) – Monday, 1 December
- Christmas Day – Thursday, 25 December
- Boxing Day – Friday, 26 December
Northern Ireland includes additional holidays:
- St Patrick’s Day – Monday, 17 March
- Battle of the Boyne (Orangemen’s Day) – Monday, 14 July
Maximising your annual leave in 2025
By strategically planning your annual leave around these bank holidays, you can enjoy extended breaks:
- Easter Break: Take four days off from Tuesday, 22 April to Friday, 25 April. Combined with the Easter weekend (18–21 April), this results in a nine-day break.
- Early May Bank Holiday: Book four days from Tuesday, 6 May to Friday, 9 May. With the bank holiday on Monday, 5 May, you get a nine-day holiday from 3–11 May.
- Spring Bank Holiday: Take leave from Tuesday, 27 May to Friday, 30 May. Including the bank holiday on Monday, 26 May, this provides another nine-day break from 24 May to 1 June.
- Summer Bank Holiday: In England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, the holiday falls on Monday, 25 August. Booking 26–29 August off gives you a nine-day break from 23–31 August.
- Christmas and New Year: With Christmas Day on Thursday, 25 December, and Boxing Day on Friday, 26 December, taking leave from Monday, 22 December to Wednesday, 24 December, and Monday, 29 December to Wednesday, 31 December, grants you a 12-day holiday from 20 December to 1 January 2026, using only six days of annual leave.
Understanding substitute days
When a bank holiday falls on a weekend, a 'substitute' weekday becomes the official public holiday, typically the following Monday. For instance, if Christmas Day or Boxing Day falls on a Saturday or Sunday, the substitute day ensures workers still receive a day off. In 2025, however, all major bank holidays fall on weekdays, so no substitute days are scheduled.
Why it pays to plan ahead
Public holidays are prime time for travel and events, meaning flights and accommodation can be more expensive if booked last minute. By planning early, you can:
- Get better rates on hotels and transport.
- Have time to coordinate with family and friends.
- Secure your preferred annual leave dates at work.
Even if you don’t plan to travel, these breaks are ideal for staycations, home projects, or simply taking time to unwind.
Things to keep in mind
- Different nations, different dates: Not all bank holidays apply across the UK. For instance, St Patrick’s Day is observed in Northern Ireland but not in England.
- Substitute days: If a bank holiday falls on a weekend, a substitute day is usually given the following Monday.
- Employer policies vary: While bank holidays are public holidays, not all employers automatically give them as paid days off—particularly in industries that run seven days a week.
Remember to check
By aligning your annual leave with the 2025 bank holidays, you can maximise your time off and enjoy longer breaks throughout the year. Remember to check with your employer regarding holiday policies and ensure your leave requests are submitted in advance, especially during popular holiday periods.
Note: The above dates are based on official UK government sources. Always confirm with your local authority or employer, as regional variations may apply.