Hundreds of UK travellers face cancellations after Great Little Escapes collapses

Hundreds of British holidaymakers are facing potential disruption to their summer travel plans following the collapse of travel company Great Little Escapes. The firm is no longer licensed to operate under the UK’s financial protection scheme for package holidays, the Air Travel Organiser’s Licence (Atol).

Atol protection withdrawn

As of 13 June 2025, Great Little Escapes ceased trading as an Atol holder, according to a notice issued by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). This means the company is no longer authorised to sell Atol-protected holiday packages, leaving current and future bookings in doubt.

The CAA said it is currently collecting information from the company and will provide further updates in due course. A statement on the regulator’s website advises customers not to submit claims until the data collection process is complete.

Company background and operations

Great Little Escapes, based in Sandhurst, Berkshire, has been operational since September 2002, according to Companies House records. The firm offered international travel packages and promoted “holidays to the most iconic cities in the world” through its official channels.

The company also operated under several brand names, including Your Holidays, Tunisia First, and Great Little Escapes. Associated websites included:

themaldives.co.uk



yourholidays.co.uk



thecaribbean.com



greatlittleescapes.co.uk



These brands and websites were all listed by the CAA in its update on the firm’s trading status.

Refunds and next steps

The Atol scheme is designed to protect UK travellers who purchase package holidays. If a travel provider with Atol protection ceases trading, customers are typically entitled to refunds for unfulfilled bookings or assistance to complete their trips if they are already abroad.

However, as the CAA is still gathering information, customers are advised not to initiate refund claims immediately. Further instructions will be issued once the authority has reviewed the company’s situation.

Broader industry troubles

The collapse of Great Little Escapes is the latest in a series of closures among UK-based travel firms. In April, Balkan Holidays UK also ceased operations after nearly six decades in business. The company had provided holiday packages to destinations such as Bulgaria, Croatia, Slovenia, Montenegro, Malta and northern Cyprus, along with winter ski trips.

Earlier in March, Jetline Holidays lost its Atol protection and shut down, leading to significant uncertainty for customers who had booked cruise packages through the company. Cruise lines including Princess, Cunard, and Holland America reported contract breaches that led to widespread cancellations.

Travellers urged to check Atol status

In light of the recent closures, UK travellers are being encouraged to verify that their holiday bookings are made through Atol-protected providers. The CAA offers an online tool for checking whether a travel company holds a valid Atol licence.