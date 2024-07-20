MY PLAYLIST by Nijjar

Nijjar

By: Eastern Eye

RISING music star Nijjar added to his marvellous momentum with new hit song Accounts.

The North America based Punjabi artist has teamed up with popular rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh on the top track, which adds to his reputation. With more music on the way, the lyrical maestro behind songs like Taare and Clockin has made himself one to watch.

Eastern Eye found out more by getting him to select 10 songs he loves.

295 by Sidhu Moose Wala: This addresses the sensitive issue of freedom of speech and the consequences that often follow when someone speaks their mind. I’ve been in the US for a very long time, so was not aware about Indian laws. I enjoyed this song, but was curious about why Sidhu chose 295 as the title. Then I got to know that it refers to Section 295 of the Indian penal code, which deals with ‘injuring or defiling a place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class’. This track is all about how people misuse it.

SYL by Sidhu Moose Wala: In this song Sidhu talks about the rights of Punjab. He fearlessly talks about political parties using SYL as a tool to divide Punjab and Haryana’s public. I am shocked to know that some people misinterpreted this song. He is not against Haryana. He was just trying to make the people understand that Punjab and Haryana both are brothers, who can solve any differences. I am a fan of his political awareness. He is not just an artist, but an icon of Punjabi music. I feel bad when some use his name to create unnecessary controversy.

Challa by Gurdas Maan: The song often reflects a sense of yearning and longing, especially in the context of loved ones being separated. This could be due to migration, as many Punjabis moved abroad in search of better opportunities, leaving behind family and loved ones. Being in the US, yes, I miss my home town Jalandhar so much.

Punjab by Arjan Dhillion: I love Arjan as an artist. He is too good. No controversy, no drama, only hard work. Being a proud Punjabi, I miss my motherland and love this song. It celebrates the rich cultural heritage of Punjab, highlighting its traditions, language, music, and dance. Dhillon expresses pride in being Punjabi and emphasises the unique aspects of Punjabi culture.

Bas Rehan De Chhed Na Darda Nu by Gurdas Maan: The song carries a philosophical message, enabling listeners to think about their lives, fears, and importance of facing challenges head-on.

Arjan Velly Ne by Bhupinder Babbal: I love the treatment of this song, the music, vocals and video. Each and everything is too good man. Manan Bhardwaj’s music treatment is too good.

Kan Kar Gal Sun Makhna by Chamkila: I believe you’re not truly Punjabi if you haven’t heard some selected songs by Chamkila. He compelled big corporations to look towards Punjabi music for commercial success.

Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift: This song delves into the speaker’s introspection about themselves. They acknowledge being the source of their own problems and suggest that others agree with this assessment.

Clockin by Nijjar: I tried to present an old form of Punjabi music in my style with Hollywood vibes. The song’s video was made with real cars (no rented) and no paid crowd.

Accounts by Nijjar: My latest favourite track, recorded at Deep Jandu’s studio. Then Honey Singh paaji came in. It was my first time meeting him. He had heard my song Clockin. He asked Deep bhai to play Accounts. He listened to the whole song and said it was very good. After a while, he said, ‘let’s put my verse in it. If you like it, we’ll release it’. When the final version was ready, we all felt it was amazing.