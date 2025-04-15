Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Asian doctor, family die in New York plane crash

Dr Joy Saini, her husband Dr Michael Groff, their daughter Karenna Groff, and their son Jared Groff were among those killed when the twin-engine plane crashed.

joy-saini

Dr Joy Saini, according to the website of Boston Pelvic Health & Wellness, a centre founded by Saini, she was a 'highly experienced and respected urogynecologist and reconstructive pelvic surgeon'.

getty image
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeApr 15, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

AN INDIA-BORN doctor and her family were killed in a plane crash in upstate New York while they were on their way to the Catskills Mountains for a birthday celebration.

Dr Joy Saini, a urogynecologist, her husband Dr Michael Groff, a neuroscientist, their daughter Karenna Groff, a former MIT soccer player and 2022 NCAA woman of the year, and their son Jared Groff, a paralegal, were among those killed when the twin-engine plane crashed, according to media reports.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said in a statement that on April 12 at around 12:06 pm, a Mitsubishi MU-2B-40, N635TA, was destroyed in a crash near Craryville, New York.

The family had boarded Groff’s private plane at Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York. The NTSB said its investigators were collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.

Two others also died in the crash. Jared Groff's partner, Alexia Couyutas Duarte, who had planned to attend Harvard Law School later this year, and Karenna Groff's boyfriend, James Santoro, an MIT graduate, were also on board.

Media reports said the family was travelling to the Catskills for a birthday and Passover holiday celebration.

Shortly before the crash, the pilot had radioed air traffic control at Columbia County Airport to report a missed initial approach and asked for a new approach plan.

According to the website of Boston Pelvic Health & Wellness, a centre founded by Saini, she was a “highly experienced and respected urogynecologist and reconstructive pelvic surgeon”.

Saini received her medical degree from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. She completed her obstetrics and gynaecology residency at The New York Presbyterian Hospital - Weill Cornell Medical Center, followed by a fellowship in FPMRS at New York University Medical Center.

She was double board certified by the American Board of Obstetrics & Gynecology (ABOG) in ob/gyn and FPMRS. She was among the first women in the US to receive fellowship training in urogynecology and reconstructive pelvic surgery and was also among the first to be board certified when it became an official subspecialty in 2013.

Saini was a Fellow of the American College of Obstetricians & Gynecologists (FACOG).

Before founding Boston Pelvic Health & Wellness, she worked as an attending physician and associate fellowship programme director at the University of Massachusetts Memorial Medical Center. She also served at New York University Medical Center and Indiana University Medical Center.

At the University of Massachusetts Memorial Medical Center, she was director of the fellowship didactics programme and Grand Rounds. She contributed to peer-reviewed publications in the field of urogynecology, according to the website.

Saini lived in Weston with her husband and three children. She was also involved in her local community and served on the boards of several local organisations.

Rochester Regional Health issued a statement confirming the death of Michael Groff, MD, Executive Medical Director of Neurosciences. “We are deeply saddened to confirm the death of Michael Groff, MD, Executive Medical Director of Neurosciences, who passed away as a result of a plane crash that occurred on Saturday, April 12, in Columbia County, New York.”

“Groff was a highly respected neurosurgeon and physician leader, known for his clinical excellence, compassionate care, and unwavering commitment to advancing the field of neuroscience.”

“We are in contact with Dr Groff’s family and ask that their privacy be respected during this difficult time,” the statement said.

(With inputs from PTI)

asian doctor dies in plane crashindian-origin doctor dies in ny plane crashnew york plane crashplane crashcatskills mountainsdr joy sainidr michael groff

Related News

Bestway-wholesale
Business

Bestway launches Easter campaign with 200 deals and new product reveals

What UK TV licence changes could mean for Netflix and Prime Video users
Business

What UK TV licence changes could mean for Netflix and Prime Video users

Ice Age Art Now: British Museum Brings Prehistoric Masterpieces to Bradford
Art & Culture

British Museum to loan rare Ice Age art to Bradford for 2025 City of Culture

NS-31 crew
Business

Inside the rise of celebrity space tourism: Glamour, controversy and a £475,000 ticket to the moon

More For You

UK-Jobs-iStock
People commuting on the London Bridge. (Photo credit: iStock)
iStock

UK job market slows before business tax increases

THE UK saw a drop in the number of payrolled workers and job vacancies in the lead-up to business tax hikes and US tariffs, according to official data released Tuesday.

Preliminary estimates from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed a fall of 78,000 in payrolled employees in March compared to February. In February, the number had dropped by 8,000 from the previous month.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mehul Choksi

Choksi, accused in a bank fraud case in India, has been arrested in Belgium and plans to appeal for release, citing medical grounds. (Photo: Getty Images)

Arrest of Mehul Choksi in Belgium Marks Major Break in £1.52bn Scam

Indian jeweller Mehul Choksi arrested in Belgium in £1.52bn bank fraud case

FUGITIVE Indian jeweller Mehul Choksi has been arrested in Belgium and will file an appeal for release, his lawyer told Reuters on Monday. Choksi is accused of involvement in one of India’s biggest bank fraud cases, which came to light seven years ago.

A source from India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) told Reuters that the Indian government had sent an extradition request for Choksi before the arrest.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jonathan-Reynolds-Getty

'Free and open trade grows economies, lowers prices and helps businesses to sell to the world, which is why we're cutting tariffs on a range of products,' said business and trade secretary Jonathan Reynolds.

Government reduces tariffs on food and everyday products

THE UK government has announced temporary cuts to import tariffs on nearly 90 products, including items such as pasta, fruit juices and spices. The move is aimed at reducing prices for businesses and boosting economic growth.

The Department for Business and Trade (DBT) said the UK Global Tariff will be suspended on 89 products until July 2027. The changes are expected to save UK businesses around GBP 17 million a year.

Keep ReadingShow less
british-steel-iStock
An aerial view of Steel Plant Industry in Scunthorpe. (Photo: iStock)

Government takes control of British Steel under emergency law

THE UK government has taken control of British Steel after passing emergency legislation to stop the closure of the country’s last factory capable of producing steel from raw materials.

The plant, owned by Chinese company Jingye, was facing imminent shutdown. Prime minister Keir Starmer said the government "stepped in to save British Steel" to prevent its blast furnaces from going out.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bill Gates Encourages Indian Youth to Travel and See Poverty

Gates encouraged young Indians to be curious

Getty

Bill Gates urges Indian youth to travel and witness poverty

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has offered meaningful advice to Indian youth, encouraging them to travel more frequently and visit areas where the underprivileged live. Speaking during a podcast appearance, Gates discussed the importance of gaining a real-world understanding of poverty and the challenges faced by those living in disadvantaged conditions.

Gates highlighted that people living in impoverished communities are extremely intelligent but often lack the opportunities needed to succeed. He pointed out that limited access to quality education and healthcare remains a major barrier for many. By visiting and observing these communities firsthand, young people can develop a deeper appreciation of the social inequalities that still exist, he suggested.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc