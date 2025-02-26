Skip to content
UK braces for snowstorm in March affecting 24 counties

The snowfall, predicted for Tuesday, 11 March, is expected to impact nine counties in England. (Representational image: Getty)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraFeb 26, 2025
A LARGE snowstorm spanning 337 miles is expected to hit the UK in March, with up to 24 counties likely to be affected, according to forecasts from WX Charts and Met Desk.

The snowfall, predicted for Tuesday, 11 March, is expected to impact nine counties in England: Cumbria, Lancashire, Northumberland, North Yorkshire, North Lincolnshire, West Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, and Staffordshire, reported Yorkshire Live.

In Scotland, 15 regions are forecast to be affected, including Argyll and Bute, Stirling, Perth and Kinross, Angus, West Dunbartonshire, East Dunbartonshire, South Lanarkshire, North Lanarkshire, East Ayrshire, South Ayrshire, Dumfries and Galloway, Renfrewshire, East Renfrewshire, Glasgow, and the Scottish Borders.

BBC meteorologist Sarah Keith-Lucas noted that snow in March is more common in the UK than in December. Speaking to Birmingham Live, she said, "The 'transition' seasons of spring and autumn can bring very variable weather. In fact, in the UK, it is more likely to snow in March than it is in December."

She added that early March will likely bring wet and windy weather in the north and west, while the south is expected to remain drier.

Netweather TV forecasts that late March will see more settled conditions, with above-average temperatures. It predicts temperatures could be 0.5 to 1.0 degrees Celsius higher than the 1991-2020 average in Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, and western England, with East Anglia and the southeast possibly seeing an increase of up to 2 degrees Celsius.

Western parts of the UK, particularly western Scotland and northwest England, may experience above-normal rainfall, while eastern areas could see average or slightly lower precipitation levels. Sunshine levels are expected to be above normal in eastern Britain and slightly above normal in the west.

Starmer pledges to raise defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2027

Starmer also set an ambition for spending to reach 3 per cent of GDP in the next parliamentary term. (Photo: Getty Images)

Starmer pledges to raise defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2027

KEIR STARMER announced on Tuesday that the UK will increase its annual defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2027, with a long-term aim of reaching 3 per cent in the next parliament.

The increase will be funded by reducing the international aid budget from 0.5 per cent to 0.3 per cent of national income.

Parineeti Chopra’s Netflix thriller

Parineeti Chopra attends a screening of upcoming Indian spy thriller

Getty Images

Parineeti Chopra’s Netflix thriller: A gripping comeback that’s breaking the internet

Parineeti Chopra is stepping into the world of web series with an upcoming Netflix thriller. Set against the scenic backdrop of Shimla, the show promises suspense, drama, and an intriguing mystery that will keep audiences hooked. Directed and written by Rensil D’Silva, known for Rang De Basanti and Ungli, the series is produced by Siddharth P Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra under Alchemy Productions.

The series brings together a stellar ensemble cast. Parineeti Chopra, riding high on the success of Amar Singh Chamkila, takes on a pivotal role. Joining her is Tahir Raj Bhasin, who has garnered praise for his work in Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein. The cast also includes seasoned actors like Anup Soni, Jennifer Winget, Chaitannya Choudhry, and Sumeet Vyas, each bringing their distinct screen presence. Harleen Sethi, known for Kohrra, and veteran actress Soni Razdan add further depth to the line-up.

girls will be girls

Girls Will Be Girls" team celebrates their historic win

Instagram/girlswillbegirls_themovie

'Girls Will Be Girls' makes history: Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal’s film wins big at Independent Spirit Awards 2025

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's debut production, Girls Will Be Girls, has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by becoming the first Indian film to win at the Independent Spirit Awards. Directed by Shuchi Talati, the film bagged the prestigious John Cassavetes Award, which is given to the best feature made on a budget of under $1 million.

The coming-of-age drama follows the story of 16-year-old Mira, played by Preeti Panigrahi, whose turbulent teenage years mirror her mother’s (Kani Kusruti) own unfulfilled experiences. The film struck a chord with audiences and critics alike, winning multiple awards at international film festivals, including Sundance and MAMI, before premiering on Prime Video in December 2024.

Sunil-Mittal-UK-HC

Lindy Cameron, British high commissioner to India, presented the medal to Sunil Mittal in New Delhi. (Photo: X/@Lindy_Cameron)

Honorary Knighthood medal presented to Bharti chairman Sunil Mittal

BHARTI Enterprises founder and chairman Sunil Mittal received the insignia of the Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (KBE) on Saturday.

The medal was presented at a special investiture ceremony held at the British High Commissioner’s residence in New Delhi, attended by Mittal’s friends and family.

Jyotika

The Actress opens up about casual sexism in the industry

Instagram/jyotika

‘I’m more than just Suriya’s wife’: Jyotika on fighting everyday sexism

Despite being one of the most successful actresses in Indian cinema, Jyotika still finds herself battling an issue that countless women faceeveryday, casual sexism! In a recent interview, she candidly shared how, even after decades in the industry, her identity is often reduced to being "Suriya’s wife" rather than a celebrated actor in her own right.

In an interview, Jyotika spoke about how these biases manifest in everyday situations. For instance, when she expresses gratitude for her marriage to Suriya, people often respond by praising him as a great person. However, when Suriya acknowledges her as a wonderful partner, the focus shifts to how kind he is for appreciating his wife. This double standard, she explained, is just one example of the casual sexism she encounters regularly. Even in mundane scenarios, like purchasing a car, she notices how people expect someone else, usually a man, to take charge of handling the features or making decisions.

